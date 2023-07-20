Risotto, the infallible and easy recipe for this dish that defined the night at MasterChef Argentina

With the final getting closer in MasterChef Argentina, each preparation is key for the participants. Wanda Nara remembers the five competitors every night, the prize that will be awarded to whoever wins. Wednesday night, Rodrigo cooked the best risotto and obtained the medal So you can make this exquisite dish.

So that you can make this preparation, we bring you this tomato risotto recipe that he shares Jimena Monteverde (@jimenamonteverde):

Ingredients to make the risotto

– 500 g of carnaroli rice

– 1 onion

garlic

– 50 cc of white wine

– hot vegetables c/n

– 150 g of grated cheese

– 50 g butter

– salt and pepper

– 200 g of dried tomatoes

– olive oil

– 2 tbsp. tomato extract

– caramelized cherry tomatoes

– 250 g de tomate cherry

– 1 tbsp. of sugar

– 3 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

How to make the risotto

For the risotto, first we hydrate the dried tomatoes, once hydrated, mix and sift. Reserve. In a pan with olive oil, sauté the onion and minced garlic and when it browns, add the rice.

Pearlize the rice and when it is ready, deglaze with white wine and when the alcohol evaporates, add a ladle of broth and the tomato pesto and the extract to give it color. Integrate well. Add grated cheese and season. Add olive and emulsify off the heat.

For the tomatoes, sauté in a pan together with the sugar, vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Cook until caramelized.





