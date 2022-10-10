Home Entertainment Rituals arrives in Italy with its first flagship and aims for 150 openings
Entertainment

Rituals arrives in Italy with its first flagship and aims for 150 openings

by admin
Rituals arrives in Italy with its first flagship and aims for 150 openings

“This year we want to take a step forward not only by opening new stores but also by exploring new markets” says Raymond Cloosterman, CEO & founder of Rituals, a Dutch beauty, lifestyle and wellbeing brand with products for body and home care, comments the inauguration of the flagship in Milan, in Corso Buenos Aires, the first in Italy where the brand is already present in 39 hotels (including Melia and Novotel Hotels), 12 shop-in-shops in the main airports, Coin and Douglas perfumeries and Sephora. An opening, the number one thousand in the world, which represents an important milestone for the brand in its expansion in Europe.

«Italy is a key market for Rituals – continues the CEO – and we think we can grow rapidly in the next few years and we have a plan of 150 capillary openings from north to south. While it wasn’t an easy year, in 2021 we exceeded our € 1 billion goal with 20% of total sales from e-commerce. We grew by 25% in a period in which 500 stores were closed for five months ».

Recently the company – founded in Amsterdam in 2000 and present in over 36 countries with a thousand shops, 3 thousand temporary shops and five spas – opened its first flagship House of Rituals in Amsterdam, 1,700 square meters on four floors with new collections, a restaurant and a mind & body Spa. In January, it became a B Corp. The expansion into new markets means, for the brand, also the Orient.

See also  Oxygen Girl Appears! He Lan teased the summer photo exposure white shirt is fresh, embracing the beauty of nature! _Acting career_In the future_Jin Xuan

«Among our objectives is to enter China – continues Cloosterman -. For 2022, we expect double-digit growth in digital, wholesale and travel sales with new partnerships. We will also continue to invest in innovation and sustainability ». The brand focuses on 90% natural origin formulas and refillable, recyclable or recycled packaging. He is also a supporter of three charities.

You may also like

Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier Fall 2022 Collaboration...

Tom Cruise will be the first actor ever...

Pei Xiuzhi posted a 28-year-old birthday photo with...

Oizumi Yo and Hashimoto Kanna hosted “Red and...

Li Ning’s 2022 Dream Chasing Theme Show

Breaking the routine with artistic energy vollgas x...

Germany and Israel, dangerous games

Zeng Li’s new song “Bone of Grass and...

Kugou Music Full Immersion Concert ODD Chen Sijian...

The SING women’s team joined the National Wind...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy