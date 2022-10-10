Listen to the audio version of the article

“This year we want to take a step forward not only by opening new stores but also by exploring new markets” says Raymond Cloosterman, CEO & founder of Rituals, a Dutch beauty, lifestyle and wellbeing brand with products for body and home care, comments the inauguration of the flagship in Milan, in Corso Buenos Aires, the first in Italy where the brand is already present in 39 hotels (including Melia and Novotel Hotels), 12 shop-in-shops in the main airports, Coin and Douglas perfumeries and Sephora. An opening, the number one thousand in the world, which represents an important milestone for the brand in its expansion in Europe.

«Italy is a key market for Rituals – continues the CEO – and we think we can grow rapidly in the next few years and we have a plan of 150 capillary openings from north to south. While it wasn’t an easy year, in 2021 we exceeded our € 1 billion goal with 20% of total sales from e-commerce. We grew by 25% in a period in which 500 stores were closed for five months ».

Recently the company – founded in Amsterdam in 2000 and present in over 36 countries with a thousand shops, 3 thousand temporary shops and five spas – opened its first flagship House of Rituals in Amsterdam, 1,700 square meters on four floors with new collections, a restaurant and a mind & body Spa. In January, it became a B Corp. The expansion into new markets means, for the brand, also the Orient.

«Among our objectives is to enter China – continues Cloosterman -. For 2022, we expect double-digit growth in digital, wholesale and travel sales with new partnerships. We will also continue to invest in innovation and sustainability ». The brand focuses on 90% natural origin formulas and refillable, recyclable or recycled packaging. He is also a supporter of three charities.