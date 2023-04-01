Home Entertainment River already receives Unión in search of another victory to continue on top
Entertainment

River already receives Unión in search of another victory to continue on top

by admin
River already receives Unión in search of another victory to continue on top

After three straight wins in the Professional League, River looks for the fourth against Unión de Santa Fe in the Más Monumental to stretch his lead as leader of the championship.

The Millionaire takes a point from Rosario Centralwho today beat Gymnastics, and from to san lorenzo that tomorrow faces Independiente.

Despite the fact that in four days he will debut for the Copa Libertadores against The Strongest at the height of Bolivia, Martín Demichelis opted to put the best he has with his ideal eleven.

The big news is the return of Nicolas De la Cruz who recovered from synovitis in the right knee. The Uruguayan was aiming to return for the Cup debut but recovered quickly and today is the starter in place of Esequiel Barco.

River came out with: Franco Armani; Milton Helmet, Leandro Gonzalez, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Enzo Perez, Rodrigo Aliendro, Ignacio Fernandez, Nicholas Dela Cruz, Jose Paradela and Lucas Beltran.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  CASETiFY and "Street Fighter" to create the latest joint series | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

The partners of the Frente de Todos, also...

The TV series “Thin Ice” is scheduled for...

Luli Fernández said goodbye to “Socios del Espectáculo”:...

What will happen to Tesla shares after the...

the dramatic story of his family, in a...

San Lorenzo against Independiente for the Professional League:...

Alessandro Gassmann as the spokesperson of Bulgari Italian...

Wages started 2023 losing against inflation

Who was the young woman who died when...

Teacher conflict: Province summons UEPC and seeks to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy