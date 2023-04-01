After three straight wins in the Professional League, River looks for the fourth against Unión de Santa Fe in the Más Monumental to stretch his lead as leader of the championship.

The Millionaire takes a point from Rosario Centralwho today beat Gymnastics, and from to san lorenzo that tomorrow faces Independiente.

Despite the fact that in four days he will debut for the Copa Libertadores against The Strongest at the height of Bolivia, Martín Demichelis opted to put the best he has with his ideal eleven.

The big news is the return of Nicolas De la Cruz who recovered from synovitis in the right knee. The Uruguayan was aiming to return for the Cup debut but recovered quickly and today is the starter in place of Esequiel Barco.

River came out with: Franco Armani; Milton Helmet, Leandro Gonzalez, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Enzo Perez, Rodrigo Aliendro, Ignacio Fernandez, Nicholas Dela Cruz, Jose Paradela and Lucas Beltran.



