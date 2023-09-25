River already visits Banfield with the chance to climb to the top of its group

After two straight wins at home, River already visits Banfield looking to improve their performance away from home and to reach the top of Zone A of the Professional League Cup.

The Millionaire comes from beating Arsenal and Atlético Tucumán and settled into the group’s classification positions. If he wins today, he will tie Hurricane at the top.

For this match, Martin Demichelis made four changes. They entered Enzo Díaz, Matías Kranevitter, Pablo Solari and Salomón Rondón by Milton Casco, Enzo Pérez, Nicolás De la Cruz and Miguel Borja.

In the preview of Superclassic with Bocathe technician gave him Rest to Casco, Enzo Pérez and De la Cruzwho did not concentrate and are not on the substitute bench either.





