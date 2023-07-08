Home » River already visits San Lorenzo with the mission of getting closer to the Professional League title
River already visits San Lorenzo with the mission of getting closer to the Professional League title

River visits San Lorenzo in the New Gasometer by date 24 of the Professional League, in which he can become champion if he manages to expand his advantage over the guard Tallereswho will play on Monday at home against Unión de Santa Fe.

The classic takes place from 8:30 p.m., with arbitration by Facundo Tello, broadcast by TNT Sports and the expectation due to the imminent coronation of the team led by Martín Demichelis, that enjoys a difference of 9 points when 12 remain to be played.

If River achieves victory, it will be enough for Talleres not to beat Unión de Santa Fe to celebrate its 38th. AFA league title. In the event of a tie, they will need the defeat of the Cordoba team to crown before their next game at the Monumental against Estudiantes de La Plata.

Saint Lawrence vs. River: the game


