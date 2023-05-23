Home » River prepares a key duel against Sporting Cristal with Mammana almost out
by admin
River trained this morning in the Ezeiza property with attention paid to the key meeting for the Libertadores Cup when the Thursday visit Sporting Cristal for the fourth date of Group D in search of settling in the area that has it last with only three points out of nine.

Against this backdrop, the coach Martin Demichelis must define the scheme that will be presented to the whole of Peru: if he returns to the five midfielderswhich gave him so many results, or maintains two strikers.

In the event that you prefer the second option, the person who accompanies Lucas Beltran in the attack will be defined between Pablo Solari and Miguel Borjaboth headlines on Sunday against Platense.

Meanwhile, in the midfield will be Rodrigo Aliendro to accompany Enzo Perezcon Ignatius Fernandez and Ezekiel Ship later. In the event that the coaching staff opts for a single striker, the Uruguayan Nicholas of the Cross He will be the fifth footballer to complement this sector of the field.

On the other hand, the Uruguayan is recovering from a overload on one of the hamstrings for which he was left out of the match against Squid to be preserved, but he already trained with the ball and would arrive.

While, the one who could not be is Emanuel Mammana: The defender continues to deal with synovitis in his left knee that sidelined him from Sunday’s duel and for now he is almost ruled out for Thursday’s game. robert rojas I would be the one to replace him.

River’s probable team against Sporting Cristal

In this way, the probable team of River to face Sporting Cristal, would be the following: Franco Armani; Milton Hull, Robert Rojas, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Enzo Perez, Rodriguez; Nicholas de la Cruz, Igancio Fernandez, Esequiel Barco or Pablo Solari or Miguel Borja; Lucas Beltran.


