River receives Boca in a new edition of the Superclásico: TV, time and formations

River will receive Boca this afternoon in a new edition of the Superclásico which will be the exclusive match of date 15 of the tournament.

Will play starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Monumental, it will be refereed by Darío Herrera from Neuquén and will be televised by ESPN Premium and TNT Sports.

The challenge between the two giants of Argentine soccer finds them in very different presents, both in the local contest and in the Libertadores.

Although That will matter little to nothing when the ball starts rolling, since it is a separate game that always gives a boost to the winner and leaves consequences for the loser.

will be the first Superclásico for both coaches. Martín Demichelis will assume the game as the comfortable leader of the Leaguewhile Jorge Almirón arrives with his team raised.

River’s overwhelming gait contrasts with its participation in the Libertadores, since they are last in Group D with a win and two losses, the last one with a win against Flumninense. Xeneizes, meanwhile, is going through its best moment since Almirón took officelast April 9.

As for the teams, On the Millionaire’s side, the main unknown to reveal is the presence of Paulo Díaz, that comes with just enough. If the Chilean returns to the team, the starting lineup will also include the return of left-back Enzo Díaz.

In Boca, Almirón preferred not to give any clues about the tactical approach he will use, but everything indicates that he will favor a line of five defenders. A proposal that aims to strengthen the defense and hurt the wings with Luis Advíncula and Valentín Barco.

He change to use the line of five defenders, would be the entry of Nicolás Valentini by the side Marcelo Weigandt.

River vs. Mouth: time, formations and TV

River: Franco Armani, Milton Casco, Leandro Gonzalez, Paulo Diaz and Enzo Diaz; Enzo Perez, Nicholas de la Cruz, Ignacio Fernandez and Rodrigo Aliendro; Ezequiel Ship and Lucas Beltran. DT: Martin Demichelis.

Boca: Sergio “Chiquito” Romero; Luis Advíncula, Facundo Roncaglia, Nicolás Figal, Nicolás Valentini and Valentín Barco; Guillermo “Pol” Fernández, Alan Varela and Cristian Medina; Luis Vazquez and Sebastian Villa. DT: Jorge Almiron.

Referee: Dario Herrera.

Estadio: More Monumental.

Hour: 17.30.

TV: TNT Sports y ESPN Premium.

