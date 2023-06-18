River won a key match against Defensa and took a 7-point advantage in the Professional League

River added 3 and took 7 points in the Professional Soccer Leaguebut the most important thing is that he maintained his level, went to the front and won it with football against a team that also proposes as Defense and Justice. In 90 or 64 minutes, the team of Martin Demichelis He knows his plan, he was patient and won it with a great goal from Nicolás De la Cruz at 12 minutes into the second half.

With this result, he reached 47 points and escaped from Talleres, who was left with 40. There are 21 left to play and that is why it was a decisive victory.

El Millo and El Halcón are two of the few teams that you know your script almost perfectly, they bet on attack and they showed it in a pure football start. Lucas Beltran it took just 80 seconds to try from outside the area and Uvita Fernández responded after a minute with the visitor’s first arrival.

Far from loosening up, the back and forth continued and River, with its usual offensive versatility, reversed roles, Beltrán assisted Nacho Fernández and his shot hit the post. In 15′ there were five goal plays, because David Barbona tested Franco Armani’s reflexes and in another well-crafted play, Pablo Solari’s first great appearance almost ended in a great goal from Nacho, but Unsain blocked it just right. So far, game.

The intensity, logically, dropped, although Demichelis’s team continued in that search of prioritizing the associated game in the middle to hit at the right time. And again Beltrán had it, but Alexis Soto saved on the line.

It is true that it was known in advance that the first half was 32 minutes, but it passed too quickly. And that had to do withwith the good level of bothwho left many promises for the second half.

The second half, a monologue of the River de Demichelis

Pushed by his public, River He came out with everything to break zero and again Nacho Fernández lost it, the midfielder who came off the most on the night of the Monumental.

Something more contained, but also due to the position of the tournament leader, Defense stood over against and a couple of times he took advantage of Gabriel Alaniz’s rises. There was a lack of partnerships, because David Barbona lost the game and Fernández was very isolated up top.

At 10, River pressed the accelerator, warned and completed. Solari, who appeared little but was accurate, sent a center back and Nico De la Cruz defined perfectfrom the point of the penalty. Great goal and burst in Núñez to start unlocking a key match on his way to the title.

From there, the Millionaire it was a gale, he grew in his game and Ezequiel Unsain also grew, who blocked an incredible goal from Ezequiel Barco. It is true that from so much going, he left some gap and the Solari de Defensa, Santiago, it was very close to reaching the tie at the close of the meeting.

River took a key step on the way to the title And he has the math in his favor. From a midfield that performs fully – Aliendro broke it again – and midfielders that permanently detach, he confuses his rivals. He demolishes them. It happened last night and the 1-0, although short, It was with total Justice.



