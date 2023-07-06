River won and looks askance at Talleres, while San Lorenzo tied and moved away

The sports journalist, Román Iucht, reported the results that are being developed on this date of the Professional Soccer League, where River is heading towards the titleSan Lorenzo loses his footing, Talleres still has a chance and other teams also played, in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

River played and won again.

He took another step towards the title with authority, poise and a game that, depending on possession, necessarily translated into the result, but it can be said that it was almost a school performance, since the classes are one hour long, and the Millionaire needed 60′ to make a difference of two goals that would allow Martin Demichelis start thinking about Saturday’s game against Saint Lawrencein which from certain combinations that is to beat the Cyclone and that today workshops do not add three units against Sarmiento, They can allow the River Plate cast to be champion, which is only a title that is missing from appearing in the newspapers.

Copa Libertadores: River avoids Boca in the round of 16

That is to say, the team that leads the local championship won Columbus of Santa Fe by 2 to 0 with goals from Nicholas De La Cruz y Lucas Beltran. From the great goal, from the free kick, from the Uruguayan, the Millionaire managed the times of the game without the pressure or the rush of the result.

River He took a 12-point advantage, today Talleres is playing against Sarmiento and the possibility of winning the championship this weekend is no longer a simple alternative, but rather a concrete fact, possible and at the same time probable.

“As a coach I want to fulfill the dream of becoming champion and being able to contribute a grain of sand to the history of the institution. San Lorenzo will be a tough rival, the last team that converted him was River,” as mentioned by the millionaire coach in terms of the good run that the “Ciclón” has been having at home in terms of not receive goals.

Conmebol released days and times of the Libertadores round of 16: when do Argentines play

The other parties of the date

in the cylinder, Racing and San Lorenzo played a hot game, which ended 1-1 and had the goals of Gabriel Hauche (expelled) and Adam Bareiro who found positive signs in the last few games converting.

In the complement, where the Paraguayan goal was also scored, he was sent off for a double yellow Raphael Perez In another controversial decision of Hernan Mastrangelo, who was sent off badly like Hauche. In the last stretch of the game, Racing grew somewhat, but they ended up tied. This result served for River to make differences.

On the other hand, Godoy Cruz won by 2 to 1 Platensewhere the great campaign that is being carried out is confirmed Daniel Oldra. While Central Rosary y students of La Plata they equalized without goals, and Banfield as a visitor achieved a valuable victory by 2 to 1 against Tigre.

Wanchope Ábila’s chicane to River fans: “They should have screamed when they went downhill”

today they play Boca y union, Hurricane y Atletico Tucuman, which is a very hot match due to the relegation issue, not because of the averages but because of the general table that obviously has left, in addition to these final matches of this first championship of the year, the entire second tournament that will have 14 dates. The serenade is long, but for Huracán, above all, today with the debut of diego martinez Getting out of that uncomfortable situation in which he finds himself forces him almost unavoidably to achieve a victory.

The positions are like this: River is 53 units, San Lorenzo with 42, Talleres 41, Lanús 40, in a time of Argentine soccer in which the wheel does not stop and we have emotions every day at all hours.

BL JL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

