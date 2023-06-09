River’s final determination with De La Cruz in the middle of the negotiation with Flamengo

The pass market is already beginning to move in Riverboth in the area of ​​arrivals and possible departures, and one of the most mentioned names in recent days is Nicholas De La Cruz. It all started with the strong interest of Flamengowhich moved to try to close the purchase of the Uruguayan this week.

First of all, the Brazilian team agreed on personal terms with Charrúa after the ok of his own From the cross to advance in the operation, and then there was approval from Liverpool de Montevideo, the club that owns 50% of the economic rights, for the operation to move forward. But finally the one who has the last word is River.

On Wednesday the Millionaire lived a true final against Fluminense and was left with a 2-0 victory that placed them very well in Group D of the Copa Libertadores, to such an extent that with the subsequent victory of Sporting Cristal was second and only needs a victory by the minimum against The Strongest to advance to the round of 16.

This greatly changed the landscape of River that now he does not want to know anything about getting rid of From the cross in this transfer market since he wants to keep it to compete in the Copa Libertadores and also does not intend to reinforce a direct rival in the competition such as the Flamengo. The only thing that can change this is money.

Part of the decision you make River is founded on an insufficient proposal on the part of Flamengo, since in the Millionaire’s treasury they want around 8 million clean dollars for one of their best players. Thus, everything seems to indicate that From the cross he will stay a while longer wearing the La Banda shirt.