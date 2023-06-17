RIVERS OF NIHIL release new single “The Sub-Orbital Blues” to kick off their tour with BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME.



In March 2023, Rivers of Nihil completed a recording session during which the now four-piece band recorded a significant amount of new music with their former bassist/backup vocalist Adam Biggs as the new lead vocalist/bassist. This recording session also marked the first appearance of new guitarist Andy Thomas (ex-Black Crown Initiate), whose vocals also feature prominently in the music, as a member of Rivers of Nihil.These new singles are the first to feature the new line- up the band in full cooperation show and demonstrate that this is a new, bold sound with a lot of potential, but which also carries the band’s classic energy.

The first new single “The Sub-Orbital Blues” is available from today on all digital platforms and the video can be admired here.

Here’s what Biggs had to say about the new song: “This song is about the dichotomy of living in a 21st-century society that’s full of scientific and technological advances like artificial intelligence and increasingly sophisticated space travel, while at the same time with the increasing threat of old-world problems like runaway governments and the looming threat of world war.”

Atrium Audio’s Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland produced, mixed and mastered the new singles, with additional engineering from guitarist Brody Uttley.

The remaining three singles from the April 2023 recording session will be released in advance of the release of the band’s next studio album, which the band is already busy working on.

The band’s magic lingers and is best experienced live, showing just how musically dense and visually arresting Rivers of Nihil really are. See for yourself as the band embarks on a tour with Between the Buried and Me and Thank You Scientist, beginning tomorrow in Charleston, SC and ending July 31st in Winston-Salem, NC. All dates, including some headline gigs and ticket links, are below.

About the band:

Pennsylvania progressive death metal band Rivers of Nihil have never been pigeonholed, but with 2018’s Where Owls Know My Name they defied all labels that had been put on them. They push further into new territory with The Work, to be released on September 24th, 2021 via Metal Blade Records, delivering an album that is as cerebral as it is visceral, covering an amazing sonic range that definitely puts them in a category of their own . The Work is undeniably a dense, heavy work, but far too dynamic to pass as a pure Metal album, and there’s a real warmth that’s particularly evident in tracks like ‘Wait’ and the great ‘Maybe One Day’. Also, the band incorporated a lot more clean vocals alongside the screaming that runs through many of the album’s heavier tracks. Courtesy of their friend Zach Strouse, the sax once again adds additional layers of atmosphere to the collection, using baritone, soprano and alto saxes to great effect.

Towards the end of 2021, Pennsylvania progressive death metallers Rivers of Nihil spent most of their time burning the candle at both ends with a frenetic touring schedule that included headline tours in the US and Europe as well as a month in September/ October 2022 as support for The Contortionist in North America, but by the time the latter tour concluded they were missing a band member.

Founding member and lead singer Jake Dieffenbach and the band went their separate ways due to personal reasons. The split comes just three days after recording live video and an audio session for Audiotree’s new From Nothing series, which was released on April 20, 2023. And while the band were initially unsure how to approach the release with the departure of a founding member and lead singer — or whether to release it at all — they chose to release it to honor Dieffenbach’s contributions to the group over the years and to mark the beginning of a new chapter.

