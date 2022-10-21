Italian outdoor brand ROA officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook. In addition to representative shoes, the brand also launched a clothing series for the first time.

ROA’s cutting-edge materials, top-of-the-line structures and aesthetics used in shoes are used in apparel collections. This season’s collections are all made in Italy, experimenting with patterns, cuts and materials to create textured functionality. Single item. Clothing styles such as down jackets, fleece jackets, trench coats, shirts, vests and T-Shirts are brought, with special details such as hidden pockets, underarm zippers and anatomical sleeves.

ROA’s flagship Katharina and Andreas debut in the latest colorway, and ROA also launched a new “Slip On” slip-on shoe, bringing an easy-to-wear option to the brand’s core hiking shoe. The ROA 2022 autumn and winter series products have been launched on the brand’s online store, and interested readers may wish to purchase them.