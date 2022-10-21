Home Entertainment ROA 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook officially released
Entertainment

ROA 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook officially released

by admin
ROA 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook officially released

Italian outdoor brand ROA officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook. In addition to representative shoes, the brand also launched a clothing series for the first time.

ROA’s cutting-edge materials, top-of-the-line structures and aesthetics used in shoes are used in apparel collections. This season’s collections are all made in Italy, experimenting with patterns, cuts and materials to create textured functionality. Single item. Clothing styles such as down jackets, fleece jackets, trench coats, shirts, vests and T-Shirts are brought, with special details such as hidden pockets, underarm zippers and anatomical sleeves.

ROA’s flagship Katharina and Andreas debut in the latest colorway, and ROA also launched a new “Slip On” slip-on shoe, bringing an easy-to-wear option to the brand’s core hiking shoe. The ROA 2022 autumn and winter series products have been launched on the brand’s online store, and interested readers may wish to purchase them.

See also  One hundred films in streaming: the Trento festival is back in a "digital but far from virtual" version

You may also like

“iScreaM” 18th single aespa “Girls” Remix released by...

Storyteller | Dialogue with Director Bai Shan: “Three...

Interview with Stray Kids: Challenge the intrusion of...

Velasca debuts in the men’s total look and...

Sohu Video Humor and Funny Short Video Contest...

In the Accademia dei Sartori, the school with...

Le Tong musician Lee Chan Hyuk and fromis_9...

Zhou Xingchi opened a social account for the...

“Illusory Tower” is free on Steam and overseas...

“The snow panther”, a great documentary on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy