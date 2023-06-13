Road Traffic and Espionage Causes: Cristina Kirchner charged on the networks against a title from news

The Vice President of the Nation, Cristina Fernandez de KirchnerTwitter complained against the journalistic treatment carried out by the newspaper The nation about the cause road, in which she is prosecuted, and that of Espionage, in which the former president is involved Mauricio Macri.

In his fiery post that ended up finishing “It’s fuck. It is not possible to be more explicit“, Cristina Kirchner started by saying: “Last night, on the portal of news I read this headline: “Bad news for CFK. The courts that will review Cristina’s conviction and Macri’s dismissal have been completed. Diego Barroetavena will intervene in the case of Roads and Mariano Borinsky will analyze the case of espionage on the relatives of the ARA San Juan sailors”.

And then he downloaded a series of questions: Bad news for CFK? Why Julio Saguier? Do you already know how Barroetaveña is going to vote? As I anticipated in 2019… the sentence is already written”the latter one of his phrases that he constantly repeats to question the decision of the Federal Oral Court No. 2, made up of judges Jorge Gorini, Andres Basso and Rodrigo Gimenez Uriburu who sentenced her to six years in prison, in the Highway case.

But his defense did not end there, since, using a certain irony, he compared his case with the one that follows former president Mauricio Macri for espionage in the case of the submarine, ARA San Juan.

After being fired from Airlines, the hostess of the bomb threat could receive house arrest

“Of course, they failed to add:” And very good news for Macri “. Why good for the boss of the PRO? Because the chambermaid Alejandro Slokar, who was going to try him for spying on the relatives of the victims of the ARA San Juan tragedy, was removed because, according to the defendants, he did not give a guarantee of impartiality. And don’t you know who they replaced him with? By Mariano Borinsky. Yes… the chambermaid who played paddle tennis with Macri at Quinta de Olivos. She is shit. It is not possible to be more explicit”.

The sentence to Cristina Kirchner for 6 years in prison and perpetual disqualification for corruption

The Federal Oral Court 2 comes from condemning Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to 6 years in prison and lifelong special disqualification from holding public office for fraudulent administration to the detriment of the public administration with public works in Santa Cruz.

Diego Barroetaveña, the judge who was drawn by lot to review the Roads case.

After three and a half years of judicial debate, the sentence was read by the judges that make up the Federal Criminal Oral Court No. 2 Jorge Gorini, Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu and Andrés Basso.

Kirchner will not go to prison for having privileges and the first instance ruling will open a long period of appeals before being finalized, thus allowing him to run for any position in the 2023 general elections.

Cause of the VIP Vaccination: Ginés González García must testify in court on July 10

The trial began in May 2019 and it held almost a thousand hours of hearings, which had their most resonant stage with the allegations of the prosecution and the defenses.

Cristina Kirchner was charged, along with 12 other people, for the allegedly irregular award of public works contracts in the province of Santa Cruz (South) during her two terms as president.

The cause for espionage of the ARA San Juan

The other case that related Cristina Kirchner It is the spying on relatives of victims of the ARA San Juan. This is the cause for which the former president was investigated in 2021 Mauricio Macri by the federal judge of Dolores, Martín Bava.

That file, after the impulse of the defenses, ended in Commodore Py. There he continues his process, but in recent weeks focused on how the formation of the Chamber of the Federal Chamber of Cassation will be, which will review the proposals of the case. The vice president in her tweet wondered if she didn’t fit to qualify as “good news for Macri“to the removal of chambermaid Alejandro Slokar.

A dozen judges also asked that Judge Martín Flores not be dismissed

It is worth remembering, as PROFILE reported, Slokar, former president of Cassation, had been drawn by lot to finish completing the integration of the Chamber. However, the defenses of Macri and the former heads of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalanithey opposed him and asked that he be removed because of his belonging to legitimate justice.

Judge Mariano Borinsky.

In addition, among the arguments that the defenses had presented was the connection of the file with the case partially brought to trial that bears the name of the false lawyer Marcelo D’Alesssio for illicit association and extortion. In that file, Slokar had been removed from him, so they pointed out that his stay in the file for espionage could render the decisions of the impugned chambermaid null and voids.

Slokar was finally set aside and in his place was Mariano Borinsky.