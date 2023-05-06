Road trip to hypnotic melodies with Stranger Souma

This week, PAM welcomes Stranger Souma, for a sound road trip from Morocco to South Africa, via Egypt. Between organic ambient and hypnotic techno.

Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Stranger Souma began his musical journey by learning to play several instruments. Enthused by the advent and possibilities of technology in music, she quickly became the respected DJ and producer she is today, crafting a deep, minimal yet decidedly soulful and witty sonic signature in homage to the old soul of North Africa.

DJ and producer, Stranger Souma is also co-founder of the label Volubilian Records. Through this Morocco-based record label, she actively champions the region’s musical heritage, while providing better opportunities for its female artists. She has also trained several women in DJing, notably Anïa, through the workshops she organizes.

Through this mix, Stranger Souma takes us on a sound road trip through Africa: Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa or even Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe… so many countries through which his mix makes us travel. While presenting some releases from his Volubilian label, including an unreleased remix.

Starting with organic ambient and downtempo tracks that explore the sounds of the Middle East and North Africa, such as Amazigh songs, Stranger Souma then takes us to South Africa, with a crescendo rhythm and hypnotic melodies. .

“When I prepare a mix, says Stranger Souma, the most important thing for me is the story that each track tells. It’s the feeling that invades when you close your eyes, to better see the sound and understand the universe of a song. »

Tracklist :

Laurence Paul – Push [Volubilian]

Cafe De Anatolia, YANE – Kabylian Singing [Cafe De Anatolia LAB]

Stranger Souma, Nukad – Ajarif [AltOrient]

Stranger House, Tarwa N-Tiniri – Taryet [Volubilian]

Free Nimal – Fadma (Stranger Souma Remix) –Unreleased–

Francis Mercier & Magic System – Premier Gaou (Nitefreak Extended Remix) [SPINNIN’ DEEP]

Zakes Bantwini, The Case – Osama [Paradise Sound System]

Kgzoo, Loving – On My Mind [Calamar Records]

Kaudron – Nouba [Bayaka Records]

Most Lenyora feat. Audius – Great Breathing [Baainar Digital]

T.S.O.S. & Benjy – Koodoo [Moon Rocket Music]

Marksman, Stranger Souma – Mahjour [Volubilian]