Get ready for a deafening, face-melting experience as Austrian heavy metal band ROADWOLF announce their highly anticipated sophomore album, Midnight Lightning, out May 19th, 2023 via Napalm Records!

With their debut album Unchain the Wolf (2020), ROADWOLF established themselves as representatives of classic heavy metal and were inspired by legendary bands such as Judas Priest, Saxon, UFO, Dio and Ozzy Osbourne. Since their release, the band have turned heads at prestigious metal festivals such as Wacken, sharing the stage with notable acts such as Enforcer, Skull Fist, Bullet, Lizzy Borden, Vicious Rumors and Night Demon. Now they bring the madness straight to you with their “All Killers No Fillers” album “Midnight Lightning”!

To give you a first taste of what to expect, the first single “On The Run” was released today! It’s a heavy exclamation mark featuring electrifying guitar riffs, a throbbing bassline and driving drums creating a powerful Heavy Metal track that will undoubtedly make it clear that ROADWOLF are here to stay!

ROADWOLF say about “On The Run”:

“We are super excited to present the first single from our new album on Napalm Records. Get ready for a fast paced heavy metal neckbreaker and turn it up loud! Are the neighbors complaining? A real renegade makes it even louder!”

ROADWOLF have sold their souls to traditional Heavy Metal – as evidenced by the title track “Midnight Lightning” which demonstrates their power with soaring vocals and searing guitar solos reminiscent of Judas Priest. “Mark of the Devil” showcases the band’s songwriting prowess with multiple Iron Maiden-inspired solos and dynamic changes throughout the track. “Supernatural” shows the band from a softer side with balladesque verses, only to explode into heavy metal power in the choruses. “High Under Pressure” rips along at a blistering pace, enhanced by great guitar and sax solos. “Sons Of The Golden Horde” is another powerful song with lyrics about historical wars, reminiscent of the great historical anthems of Iron Maiden. “Don’t Deliver Us From Evil” delights with sheer energy and catchy choruses that get the whole crowd singing along. With “Running Out Of Time” ROADWOLF add another grooving track. With the Motörhead influence on “Savage Child” the band shows off their Speed ​​Metal prowess, as well as catchy choruses with slight twists to keep it interesting with each repeat. The album closes with the slow but beautiful ballad “Isolated Hearts,” in which clean guitar reverb and gentle piano underline powerful vocals that sing of hearts fading in the face of war. With Midnight Lightning, ROADWOLF raise the intensity to 11 and beyond without resting, delivering a more explosive and dynamic sound than ever!

ROADWOLF say about Midnight Lightning:

“Rock and roll maniacs, are you ready to unleash the beast in you? We’re finally back from the dead and bringing the thunder with our new album Midnight Lightning! So turn up the volume, grab a beer and smash your windows so everyone can join the listening party!”



Midnight Lightning Tracklisting:

1 On The Run

2 Midnight Lightning

3 Mark of The Devil

4 Supernatural

5 High Under Pressure

6 Sons of the Golden Horde

7 Don’t Deliver Us From Evil

8 Running Out of Time

9 Savage Child

10 Isolated Hearts

ROADWOLF are:

Franz ‚Franky‘ Bauer – Vocals

Valentin ‚Vali‘ Strasser – Guitars

Christoph ‚Aigy‘ Aigner – Bass

Emmanuel ‘Mano’ Bruckmuller – drums

