Roaming in Limbo – Eavesdropping EP

by Oliver on October 13, 2023 in EP

Roaming in Limbo reports on this microcosmic hodgepodge that leaves so many details to be discovered: “A potential preview of my upcoming second album: Eavesdropping.“

„I’ve been collecting a whole mountain of raw material, samples & soundscapes, personal field recordings & all sorts of random sounds I’ve found on the internet in the almost 2 years since I released Permutations. Slowly but surely I’ve been sifting through some of it, and as soon as I released Riley’s Indifference I found myself going back and discovering new things I wanted to add onto it.“

Said Riley’s Indifference (uses Kwes., FKA twigs, Riz MC, Imogen Heap, David Sylvian, Mio Fou, How to Dress Well, The Antlers, Tujiko Noriko, Paramore as well as Talk Talk and) first shuffles through his elegiac trance with a somnambulist jogging groove dozing atmosphere of a sinister, shimmering, curious Plunderphonics head cinema soundtrack that soon abandons its beat in favor of mysteriously oscillating nostalgia.

Die ambiente Space-Melancholy Storm Face (Leitmotif) looks at the stars from the depths of the water (fed by Efterklang, The Field, Vladislav Delay / Luomo, Kelly Lee Owens and Imogen Heap) and is reminiscent of a little Summer Make Goodbefore Roaming in Limbo provides inspiration through a short detour to the futuristic, otherworldly club.

Films (for Eavesdropping) recites beyond there looking backwards in the contemplatively painted soundscape, assimilated from Animal Collective, Ulrika Spacek, David Sylvian, Preoccupations and Fennesz, which, despite the harsh flashing of hatching, develops a pleasant, comforting lightness with a deep-breathing, subtle optimism before the closer fades away quietly and fades away.

„I’m not sure if this will end up on the final album in its entirety, edited down or maybe just the original 4-minute version of Riley, but I do think this is a good example of the kind of world I want to build with this new album cycle, or at the very least a 15-minute snapshot of where I’ve been all this time. I hope you enjoy!“ Daniel Gorseling then says about them Eavesdropping EPwithout mentioning what a well-rounded whole in the homogeneous flow these three atmospherically captivating, imaginatively longing pieces develop: magical and masterful.

Eavesdropping EP by Roaming in Limbo

