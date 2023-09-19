robbery, escape and overturn in Córdoba with one detainee

A 22-year-old young man suspected of having robbed in the city of Alta Gracia was arrested this Monday night in the Parque Futura neighborhood of Córdoba capital, after carrying out a rollover, according to police sources.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. when the suspect in several robberies was driving a Chevrolet Corsa and was under controlled surveillance by the Police. When heading towards Armada Argentina Avenue at 3390 at high speed, he lost control and overturned.

He quickly got off and ran away. However, during an operation in Pinar del Río and Barlovento, Parque Futura, he was detained.

In the car they seized a 29 wheeled bicycle, two cell phones, a bunch of keys, a USB cable, a folder with documentation and an unmarked or numbered 38 caliber revolver with two cartridges.

