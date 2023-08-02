Home » Robbie Shepherd is dead: colleagues in shock! BBC presenter dies aged 87
Entertainment

Robbie Shepherd is dead: colleagues in shock! BBC presenter dies aged 87

by admin
Robbie Shepherd is dead: colleagues in shock! BBC presenter dies aged 87

The sadness is great! BBC presenter Robbie Shepherd has died aged 87. His voice was heard on BBC Radio Scotland for 35 years before he retired. His colleagues were shocked by his death.

Family, friends, fans and colleagues are in shock: The BBCPresenter Robbie Shepherd is dead. As currently reported by the British “Daily Star”, among others, the radio star died at the age of 87. For 35 years, Robbie Shepherd presented Take the Floor on BBC Radio Scotland. In 2016 he retired from show business and was succeeded by Gary Innes.

Robbie Shepherd dead – BBC presenter dies aged 87

A number of former companions were appalled by Robbie Shepherd’s unexpected death. Steve Carson, director of BBC Scotland, paid tribute to the radio presenter in a BBC statement. He wrote: “All of us at BBC Scotland are deeply saddened by the news of his death. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in Aberdeen and the extended family of radio listeners around the world who loved his Doric voice and enthusiasm and his passion for the music he loved so much, loved hearing so much.”

Nicola Sturgeon called Robbie Shepherd a ‘broadcasting legend’

Former Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon once described Robbie Shepherd as a “broadcasting legend”. When the BBC presenter announced his take-the-floor departure in September 2016, Sturgeon tweeted: “Too bad broadcast legend Robbie Shepherd is giving up his headphones. Happy birthday to him.”

Robbie Shepherd himself tweeted at the time: “I’m taking a break, that’s for sure. But, as they say, I’m a wanted man. I sincerely hope this isn’t the last of you to hear from that Dorian voice. It was 35 years of pure pleasure.”

Although Robbie Shepherd became famous for his accent throughout his career, it initially caused some ugly comments. Listeners dismissed him as a “rude country bumpkin”.

See also  Eight migrants die when boat capsizes off the coast of Senegal

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

PHOTOS: Celebrities who passed away in 2023 These celebs passed away in 2023

Bild:
picture alliance/dpa/Invision | Richard Shotwell

fka/news.de

You may also like

Cockfight for “Bachelorette”: “You found me in front...

Lis Vega Stuns Fans with Flirty Lingerie Look...

“Bachelorette” shock: he didn’t tell Jennifer that …?!...

Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau and wife announce separation

The Cost of Education: Shakira’s Children Attend Exclusive...

Hisoka: The Low-Budget Cosplay Makeover of the Hunter...

8 products that will make your home smarter

Actor Marc Gilpin, Youngest Son in “Jaws 2,”...

Discover the kitchens of CASACOR Minas Gerais 2023!

what it is and how to transform your...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy