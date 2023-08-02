Robbie Shepherd is dead: colleagues in shock! BBC presenter dies aged 87

The sadness is great! BBC presenter Robbie Shepherd has died aged 87. His voice was heard on BBC Radio Scotland for 35 years before he retired. His colleagues were shocked by his death.

Family, friends, fans and colleagues are in shock: The BBCPresenter Robbie Shepherd is dead. As currently reported by the British “Daily Star”, among others, the radio star died at the age of 87. For 35 years, Robbie Shepherd presented Take the Floor on BBC Radio Scotland. In 2016 he retired from show business and was succeeded by Gary Innes.

Robbie Shepherd dead – BBC presenter dies aged 87

A number of former companions were appalled by Robbie Shepherd’s unexpected death. Steve Carson, director of BBC Scotland, paid tribute to the radio presenter in a BBC statement. He wrote: “All of us at BBC Scotland are deeply saddened by the news of his death. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in Aberdeen and the extended family of radio listeners around the world who loved his Doric voice and enthusiasm and his passion for the music he loved so much, loved hearing so much.”

Veteran broadcaster Robbie Shepherd, who hosted BBC Radio Scotland’s Take the Floor for 35 years, has died. https://t.co/vgv5d888pi — BBC Radio Scotland (@BBCRadioScot) August 2, 2023

Nicola Sturgeon called Robbie Shepherd a ‘broadcasting legend’

Former Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon once described Robbie Shepherd as a “broadcasting legend”. When the BBC presenter announced his take-the-floor departure in September 2016, Sturgeon tweeted: “Too bad broadcast legend Robbie Shepherd is giving up his headphones. Happy birthday to him.”

Robbie Shepherd himself tweeted at the time: “I’m taking a break, that’s for sure. But, as they say, I’m a wanted man. I sincerely hope this isn’t the last of you to hear from that Dorian voice. It was 35 years of pure pleasure.”

Sad that broadcasting legend, Robbie Shepherd, is hanging up his headphones. Best wishes to him #takethefloor https://t.co/XcTCTAhX6u — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 15, 2016

Although Robbie Shepherd became famous for his accent throughout his career, it initially caused some ugly comments. Listeners dismissed him as a “rude country bumpkin”.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

PHOTOS: Celebrities who passed away in 2023 These celebs passed away in 2023

Bild:

picture alliance/dpa/Invision | Richard Shotwell

fka/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

