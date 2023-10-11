Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio Defend the Length of Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers on the Moon’ Against Criticism

Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated film, “Killers on the Moon,” is set to hit theaters on October 19 and will be available on Apple TV+ the following day. The film, which has a runtime of 206 minutes, has received widespread critical acclaim and features the powerhouse duo of Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Despite its positive reception, some have criticized the film’s length, prompting Scorsese to address the double standard between cinema and streaming series marathons.

Scorsese points out that people often spend hours watching television series without complaint, yet criticize the length of a film. He argues that if viewers can sit through multiple episodes of a series in one sitting, they should be able to show the same respect and attention to a film that may be of similar or shorter duration.

The director’s remarks are in line with other filmmakers who have defended the longer runtimes of their films. James Cameron, for example, defended the 192-minute duration of “Avatar: The Way of Water” by highlighting the binge-watching habits of audiences and emphasizing the need for a shift in the social paradigm surrounding film lengths.

In the case of “Killers on the Moon,” however, Scorsese’s long runtime serves the narrative, with every minute contributing to the story’s depth and cinematic experience. The film is based on the true story of the murders committed against the Osage Nation in the 1920s and explores themes of greed, manipulation, and loss of morality. The performances of DiCaprio, De Niro, and Lily Gladstone have been praised for their emotional depth and nuance.

Scorsese’s latest film is not only a masterpiece in storytelling but also a reflection of the artistic maturity of the renowned director. Despite its length, viewers have found themselves immersed in the film’s captivating narrative, making the 206 minutes fly by. With its universal themes and powerful performances, “Killers on the Moon” is poised to become a cinematic triumph and solidify Scorsese’s legacy as one of the greatest filmmakers of our time.