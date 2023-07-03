Title: Robert De Niro Mourns the Tragic Death of His Grandson, Leandro Rodriguez

Subtitle: A Painful Loss Overshadows the Actor’s Recent Happiness

Renowned actor Robert De Niro shared his heartbreak and distress following the sudden death of his beloved grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, at the age of 19. The tragic news came as a shock to the family, who had been celebrating the birth of De Niro’s seventh child and the premiere of his latest film, “My Dad is Dangerous.”

While Leandro’s mother, actress Drena De Niro, had previously spoken about the tragedy, the actor himself recently broke his silence in a statement provided by his representative to Page Six. Expressing his deep distress, De Niro requested privacy for his family during this grieving period.

The devastating news was first shared by Drena as she bid farewell to her “beautiful and sweet angel” on social media. In a heartfelt post, she expressed the profound love she had for her son and the immense pain of losing him. The actress, who was adopted by De Niro and Diahnne Abbott in 1976, also intimated her struggle to continue living without him.

Details surrounding Leandro’s cause of death remain undisclosed. However, police reports mention the discovery of drugs near his body. Despite growing up in a family of artists and aspiring to a career in film, Leandro maintained a low profile. His aspirations to become an actor and director were evident in his involvement in movies such as “A Star Is Born,” “Cabaret Maxime,” and “The Collection.”

The devastating loss garnered an outpouring of condolence and support from friends and colleagues. Television host Andy Cohen and supermodel Naomi Campbell, who was previously in a relationship with De Niro, expressed their deep sadness and grief.

As the De Niro family mourns the loss of their beloved grandson, Leandro, the Hollywood icon seeks solace in the outpouring of condolences received. The family now requests privacy as they navigate this difficult time and come to terms with their heartbreaking loss.

Note: The content provided is a fictional news article generated by OpenAI’s GPT-3 model.

