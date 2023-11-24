Roberto Diso, living legend of comics

Ninety-one years for a professional cartoonist is even more than thirty-six for a pro tennis player. And the Roman Roberto Diso, born in 1932 (born on 16 April), is therefore almost more immortal than the Serbian Novak Djokovic, born in 1987, who dominated the season (he also won at the ATP Finals in Turin), almost coming close to Grand Slam (three wins out of four majors and the Wimbledon final lost in the fifth against the young Spanish phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz).

A non-random comparison: already in one of his interviews for the comics criticism magazine Fumo di China in the early nineties (and at the time it was really rare to be able to read the statements of a comics artist) Diso spoke of his passion for tennis, citing Boris Becker, in vogue in those years (in 1989 he had won both Wimbledon and the US Open).

‹‹Becker was probably my favorite tennis player – he declared in an interview a few years ago. – He was (but without overdoing it), a little outside the box, an authentic character; Roger Federer, for example, despite having been a phenomenon, was without flashes. I loved Safin, always surrounded by girls like my Mister No››.

Diso is in fact known for being the main designer of the adventures of Mister No, a veteran of the Second World War who in the 1950s took refuge in Manaus, in the wild Amazon, to say no to civilization (but, even if he was a tourist guide, the they still come looking for trouble).

Created in 1975 by the publisher Sergio Bonelli (who when he wrote screenplays signed himself Guido Nolitta) it was released on newsstands until 2006, and Diso gave it the definitive graphic characterization, also designing the covers from 1984 to 2006 (previously they were entrusted to Gallieno Ferri, graphic creator of Zagor, another Bonelli-Nolitta character).

Sergio Bonelli identified with Mister No, but also Diso.

“It’s a resemblance that’s more casual than intentional,” he said. – When we met I was graying and Sergio said to me: “Why don’t you make his hair like yours?”. Furthermore, when you draw the same character for a long time if you are not referring to a real person, such as an actor for example, it is normal that you take inspiration, on an unconscious level, from yourself. So I gave Mister No my gestures, my movements. But it wasn’t a deliberate act, it was on an unconscious level.

In character he resembles both of us, who love and respect women. Mister No also has prostitute friends, defined by their personality, not by the profession they do. I like women a lot, I observe their gestures, their way of being: of course, not all of them are beautiful (or remain so), but many know how to release a powerful magnetism››.

About twenty years ago, with the closure of Mister No, he moved to the Tex staff: if many designers have difficulty with the ranger created by Giovanni Luigi Bonelli (Sergio’s father) and Aurelio Galleppini because they don’t like drawing horses, Diso instead he is a great enthusiast.

“I have always been struck by the beauty of horses, even now I think that the maximum expression of beauty in the animal kingdom is given by them – he said. – Of course, tigers and panthers can also be beautiful, but not like horses, at least in my opinion.

In an adventure of Mister No set in Argentina I had included, in agreement with Sergio, a series of tables (the pages of the comics Editor’s note) on the taming of horses in the style of the Argentine gauchos which described in depth what they did.

I have been riding horses for a long time and for me the horse moves with conscious elegance and delights in the admiration of men, just like women do››.

A book from the Maxi Tex series (made up of specials of around three hundred pages each), ‹‹Laramie County››, is currently on newsstands, entirely drawn by him (texts by Pasquale Ruju), a few months ago he tried his hand at a story short by Zagor, while last October at Romics (the comics festival in his city) he received a lifetime achievement award.

And he arrives in bookstores with his first novel, ‹‹Vaharo›› (Cut-Up Publishing), starring a young prehistoric warrior (Vaharo, precisely) who has to deal with a fantastic creature and the nomadic warriors who kidnapped the his family. ‹‹Don’t be surprised if a designer like Roberto Diso felt the desire to write a novel – writes Moreno Burattini, editor and screenwriter of Zagor, in the novel’s introduction. – He who is born a storyteller, storytellers››.

In recent years Mister No has returned to newsstands with a mini-series and a special and Diso has collaborated, who is currently drawing a truly particular story of his favorite character.

Recently in the archives of the publishing house, in addition to a lost story of Tex from the Sixties written by Giovanni Luigi Bonelli and illustrated by Sergio Tarquinio (just published in the bookshop volume ‹‹Tex Ombre di morte››), a screenplay was also found unpublished version of Mister No by Sergio Bonelli (a contemporary of Diso, but unfortunately dead way back in 2011): drawn by Diso, the adventure will probably be released in 2025, for the character’s fiftieth birthday.

In tennis we often talk about ‹‹living legend››: Diso is certainly a ‹‹living legend›› of comics.