Home Entertainment Roca and Cipolletti thrashed on the second date
Entertainment

Roca and Cipolletti thrashed on the second date

by admin
Roca and Cipolletti thrashed on the second date

The second date of Opening of the Confluence League He had a day with several wins and bulky markers. The ones that made the most difference were Cipolletti and Deportivo Roca.

The Albinegro (6 points) swept 6 to 0 at St. Sebastian as a visitor and obtained his second win in the West Zone of the tournament.

were two of Carín Najul and the rest of Denis Lara, Agustín Arbanesi, Tomás Páez and Manuel Berrawho played for being expelled in Federal A.

Also in Cipolletti, Pillmatún (3) won 3-1 on May 25 (1). For the same group, Obrero Dique (3) defeated San Isidro (0) 3-1 San Martín (6) surprised Fernández Oro (3) with a 2-0 victory as a visitor, to be a leader together with Albinegro.

For the East Zone, Sports Rock (3) recovered from the loss in the classic with Argentinos del Norte in his debut and thrashed 5 to 0 to Alto Valle (3) in Allen. Orange’s goals were Lautaro Bassi, Enzo Vallejos, Fabian Illanes, Pereyra and Aguilar.

In Regina there was one goal behind the other and Atlético (3) beat Cimac (0) 6-4. The roquenses came to be 3 to 2 up, but Fabián Díaz stood out in the Albo with 4 goals.

In Chichinales, Union (6) beat the local team 3-0 (0), added his second victory and is the only leader of the group. Natan Cayuqueo, Alex Franco and Ramiro Montiveron scored for the Wizard.

Besides, Northern Argentines (4) drew 1-1 with Sports Huergo (1) y Deportivo Mainque (4) equalized 0 to 0 with Italian Circle (4).

See also  Oxygen Girl Appears! He Lan teased the summer photo exposure white shirt is fresh, embracing the beauty of nature! _Acting career_In the future_Jin Xuan



To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

They detected a new symptom caused by the...

How literature and film “domestic sci-fi craze” go...

Pisces horoscope for today, Monday, March 20, 2023:...

One of the defendants acknowledged having stolen the...

The truth of comedy is true love_Guangming.com

Alcaraz defeated Medvedev in the Indian Wells final...

Interview Dapeng: The Advancement of Slash Director_Guangming.com

La Falda: Dieminger achieved re-election and Together for...

The pandemic is coming to an end, but...

Xinjiang’s original animation film “The Adventures of Carat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy