The second date of Opening of the Confluence League He had a day with several wins and bulky markers. The ones that made the most difference were Cipolletti and Deportivo Roca.

The Albinegro (6 points) swept 6 to 0 at St. Sebastian as a visitor and obtained his second win in the West Zone of the tournament.

were two of Carín Najul and the rest of Denis Lara, Agustín Arbanesi, Tomás Páez and Manuel Berrawho played for being expelled in Federal A.

Also in Cipolletti, Pillmatún (3) won 3-1 on May 25 (1). For the same group, Obrero Dique (3) defeated San Isidro (0) 3-1 San Martín (6) surprised Fernández Oro (3) with a 2-0 victory as a visitor, to be a leader together with Albinegro.

For the East Zone, Sports Rock (3) recovered from the loss in the classic with Argentinos del Norte in his debut and thrashed 5 to 0 to Alto Valle (3) in Allen. Orange’s goals were Lautaro Bassi, Enzo Vallejos, Fabian Illanes, Pereyra and Aguilar.

In Regina there was one goal behind the other and Atlético (3) beat Cimac (0) 6-4. The roquenses came to be 3 to 2 up, but Fabián Díaz stood out in the Albo with 4 goals.

In Chichinales, Union (6) beat the local team 3-0 (0), added his second victory and is the only leader of the group. Natan Cayuqueo, Alex Franco and Ramiro Montiveron scored for the Wizard.

Besides, Northern Argentines (4) drew 1-1 with Sports Huergo (1) y Deportivo Mainque (4) equalized 0 to 0 with Italian Circle (4).





