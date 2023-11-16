Rock and Roll Singer Enrique Guzmán Accused of Inappropriately Touching Minors

Enrique Guzmán accused of inappropriate touching against minors

Enrique Guzmán, the renowned rock and roll singer, is facing more accusations of inappropriate conduct towards minors. This time, his ex-daughter-in-law, Mayela Laguna, accused him of inappropriately touching his own daughter. These allegations came to light just one day after Guzmán made disgusting comments advocating pedophilia.

During a recent telephone interview with journalists Joanna Vega-Biestro and Ana María Alvarado, Laguna accused the singer of touching his minor daughter in an inappropriate manner. However, she clarified that her daughter is not the protagonist of the alleged video currently in the possession of Emilio Morales, the former partner of Sylvia Pasquel, for which Guzmán is being accused of sexual abuse.

Laguna revealed that her daughter implored her not to address the issue at the time, as she begged not to go viral and wished for a normal life. Laguna described the incident as inappropriate touching, which she declined to classify as sexual abuse, and stressed that the act occurred at a family party in the presence of others.

Laguna expressed her frustration with Guzmán for the ways in which he addresses his little son, especially after Guzmán publicly stated that he is not the biological father of the child. She emphasized that no one paid her to avoid releasing the video and expressed her anger at the singer’s disparaging comments about her son.

This marks the third allegation against Enrique Guzmán for assaulting minors, with the most recent accusations coming two years after his granddaughter, Frida Sofía, publicly accused him of inappropriate touching when she was a child.

Frida Sofía initially took legal action against her grandfather, but she withdrew the lawsuit at the end of 2022. This decision was reportedly due to intimidation from her maternal family and the lack of attention from Mexican authorities to investigate her complaint.

The allegations against Guzmán are reigniting public discussion about the mistreatment of minors and the difficulties in seeking justice in such cases. As this story continues to develop, it raises important questions about the treatment of victims and the accountability of those accused of such serious offenses.

