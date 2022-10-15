The modern women’s emotional blooming drama “Rock and Roll Crazy” will have its finale tonight on iQIYI! As the Crazy Flower band led by Peng Lai in the play made the cut in the Super Music audition, Peng Lai and Tian Tian, ​​the rock mother and daughter The communication and collision of music and emotion also reached its climax.

“Rock and Roll” is produced by iQIYI, co-produced by Perfect World Film and Television and Bainian Hemu Pictures, created by iQIYI Tap Water Studio, produced by Bainian Hemu Pictures, Li Jun is the chief director, Jing Lipeng directed, Zhang Jianqi Screenwriter, Yao Chen, Chang Yuan, Zhuang Dafei starring.

“Rock and Roll” has attracted much attention since the filming began. After the broadcast, the plot developed climaxes one after another, and the attention and enthusiasm went hand in hand. Hot topics such as mother-daughter relationship, personality coolness, and warm comedy in the drama frequently topped the hot search list. “Vivid and thoughtful”.

Facing ordinary life, Qingxi resolves the conflict between mother and daughter

Peng Lai, played by Yao Chen in “Rock and Roll”, and Daytime, played by Zhuang Dafei, are a pair of non-traditional mother and daughter. They met for the first time after many years. Live the life of a “play” drama of fighting wits and courage. Peng Lai’s illness was a turning point in the relationship between the mother and daughter. Peng Lai and Bai Tian also went from “incompatible” mother and daughter to “good sisters” on the rock road. Bai Tian unconsciously let go of their inner feelings. Difficulty trying to communicate his thoughts with Penglai in a gentle and equal way.

This mother-daughter pair is like a choking pepper at the first taste, but there is a warm aftertaste when you taste it. Two people who are very similar do not know how to express and give back their love. Peng Lai was in a state of failure after her music career plummeted, and her family and dreams were drifting away from her. The daughter of the former rock star was ridiculed by her classmates because of her lack of skill, and the predicament of the mother and daughter urgently needs to be resolved.

As soon as the episode aired, the anti-routine relationship between Peng Lai and the mother and daughter during the day immediately became a hot topic. Through a series of ridiculously light events and musical elements, “Rock and Roll” dilutes the heaviness brought by parent-child issues, and leads the audience into the heart of the characters subtly and pays attention to the growing pains and pains caused by the original family. Emotional crux.

Music heals life, warms heart and moves forward

“Rock and Roll” depicts women’s delicate emotional expressions in a real and moving way, and on this basis ensures the compact and orderly rhythm of the story. From Peng Lai’s sudden return to China, to her illness, intermittent deafness and other small events, they are all interrelated and effectively affect the relationships and emotions of the characters.

The series has successfully created a “very sharp”, “not gentle” but vivid and three-dimensional female character. She is impulsive and irritable, indifferent to the trivial matters of life, but she does not hide her frankness and sincerity. When she saw her mother, Ding Huiru, sitting in a nursing home suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, Peng Lai still took her mother to take care of her at home even though she was unforgiving; she saw a girl being bullied in a bar, and even if she was fired by the boss, she would speak out on stage. In this way, Penglai, who is “covered with thorns”, is more likely to make ordinary people feel cordial and real, which is the basic premise for the show to achieve emotional resonance with the audience.

The audience will follow the progress of the story and gradually enter the world of Penglai, seeing her sharp but soft inner heart, until we understand Penglai’s choice and look forward to her growth. Therefore, how to untie the knot between Peng Lai and Bai Tian’s mother and daughter has become the most touching emotional “hook” in the play. Whether the audience is in the role of mother or daughter, they will involuntarily follow the big and small events and relationship changes in the play and empathize, which is also the charm of “Rock and Roll”.

