Rockies pitcher Marquez requires Tommy John surgery

Rockies pitcher Marquez requires Tommy John surgery

DENVER (AP) — Venezuelan right-hander Germán Márquez will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the pitcher himself told reporters Tuesday.

Surgery has not yet been scheduled.

Márquez came out in his start last Wednesday in Cleveland after experiencing severe elbow pain in the fourth inning as he reached 58 pitches. It was his first start since April 10, when he left against St. Louis with a tightness in his right forearm that landed him on the 15-day disabled list the next day.

The MRI after the team returned from Cleveland did not reveal any structural damage, but additional tests showed that he requires surgery.

“I was hoping for the best, but instinctively I already knew.” said manager Bud Black.

Márquez is 2-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four outings this season and is two strikeouts shy of matching Jorge De La Rosa’s Colorado franchise record with 985 strikeouts.

He was in the All-Star Game in 2021, when it was held at Coors Field in Denver. He pitched in the fourth inning of that game, striking out one batter.

“He’s disappointed, discouraged, but I feel like there’s a sense of relief with what he’s been through in the last three, four days, to know what’s in store for him.” Black said.

Márquez has a salary of 15 million dollars, in his last guaranteed season of a 5-year contract, valued at 43 million, which includes a team option for 16 million by 2024, with a buyout clause of 2.5 millions.

