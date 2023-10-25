Rodin’s enchantment at the pace of exotic dances

Listen to the audio version of the article

Auguste Rodin (Paris 1840 – Meudon 1917) loved dance, he was fascinated by the movements, gestures and steps of the dancers and he told them, in his own way. At the Mudec in Milan until 10 March 2024 the exhibition “Rodin and dance”, in collaboration with the Rodin Museum in Paris, curated by Aude Chevalier, Elena Cervellati, Cristiana Natali, produced by 24 ORE Cultura, a new and original exhibition project reveals the fascination that dance had on the artist’s artistic genius.

15 figurines of dancers

If on the one hand dance was the artist’s muse since the early 1900s, on the other, contemporary dance still finds inspiration from the artist through his unique and current “dancing” works. With the collaboration of the Museum dedicated to him and a multimedia and interactive scenographic display specially designed and created by the Dotdotdot design studio, the Mudec exhibits in series, for the first time in Italy, 15 figurines of dancers that Rodin dedicates to the “Movements of dance”, 14 of which come from the Rodin Museum which, on the occasion of the exhibition, was accompanied by the fifteenth statuette, preserved at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome.

The exhibition becomes an opportunity to compare the small sculptures with a selection of 17 drawings by the artist and five photographs, coming from the same collection.

Rodin’s dancers on display at the Mudec in Milan

Paris, 1900

The 20th century has arrived and the French capital is hosting the Universal Exhibition, a triumph that sees over 50 million visitors from all over the world united in the name of progress: there is talk of electricity and the cinema of the Lumière brothers which will transform the collective imagination. Auguste Rodin is a famous artist, having reached his sixtieth birthday he is surrounded by respect and admiration. At the Universal Exhibition there are delegations of artists, performers from all over the world with their expressiveness which will be studied and then portrayed by the most famous artists of the time: from regional folk dances, such as the Cambodian delegation, to cabaret shows or individual dancers and exceptionally trained and innovative acrobats.

Dancers and exotic dancers

Always fascinated by movement, Rodin is enchanted by these unknown disciplines, by exotic male and female dancers, by the sound of distant instruments that accompanies their every gesture; but some exceptional personalities participate in the Universal Exhibition, including Loïe Fuller, Isadora Duncan and Vaslav Nijinski, absolute artists who bring a real revolution to the world of dance. Rodin overcomes the contrasts between full and empty spaces, a powerful dynamism enters his work: it will be the basis for subsequent generations.

