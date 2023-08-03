Rodrigo De Paul confirmed what he will do with the tattoo he dedicated to Tini Stoessel

The news of the separation of Rodrigo DePaul y Tini Stoessel continues to generate repercussions and one of the edges that generated the most debate It was the tattoo that the soccer player got with the name of the singer.

The break was announced this Tuesday, when both published a joint statement. “We decided to end our relationship. We live very beautiful moments, where I had the opportunity to meet a person that I love and respect a lot. We accompany each other in very important moments of our lives. Thank you very much for the love and respect”, They published in their respective accounts.

Immediately, the break went viral on social networks and user speculation was of all kinds, but the tattoo of the world champion player in Qatar 2022 It was one of the most repeated themes in the posts.

A few days ago, a photo of Rodrigo De Paul without a shirt had been released, in which he could be seen two tattoos in reference to Stoesselone with a sun on the abdomen, which he shares with the singer, and another small one above the navel that everything seems to indicate that it says “Tini”.

Rodrigo De Paul revealed what he will do with the tattoo he dedicated to Tini Stoessel: “He won’t cover it up”

With the confirmation of the break, speculation began about the tattoos and what he would do with them. It is so Angel De Brito He contacted the footballer and he assured him that he would not delete it.

First of all, the journalist confirmed that Rodrigo’s tattoo says in the navel. “Rodrigo’s tattoo says Tini”explained Angel in LAM and added: “He got it tattooed 4 months ago. He’s not going to cover it up”.

In addition, the footballer would have assured that the media pressure and the exposure that the couple had was what led them to separate. “There is a lot of love, but they did a lot of damage and she can’t handle it”DePaul explained.

For his part, De Brito also spoke with Stoessel who clarified that they separated on good terms due to their work schedules. “There are no third parties in discord, we just felt that it was being difficult to carry the relationship forward for everything that is coming”Tiny said.

Source: Argentine News





