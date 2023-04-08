Rodrigo Garro He is living his best moment in Talleres and seems to have reached the level of maturity necessary to be the team’s soccer leader. against barracks He had another outstanding performance, assisting and participating in the goals.

It is the merit of the team and the coaching staff, which make him confident. I don’t feel the best now or the worst before. I have to be regular. It’s not Garro, it’s the team that makes us work well. When we play for the partner, we are quite an intense team. Happy because the whole team performed well”, assured the midfielder after the game.

As for how he has been polishing his style and technique, Garro assured what his secret is. “The playing field is important, you can solve it in one touch. I try to take a second more when solving, sometimes it goes wrong. I always try to look ahead. I am with my feet on the ground, humility will lead me to continue growing in this institution”, he confessed.

Regarding his punching, an outstanding feature of his game and which was decisive again this Friday night, Garro commented on where he began to improve that aspect. I practiced a lot in Rafaela, when I was at the boarding house I would practice with my classmates. Today I am happy because he left me, but when he does not leave I am very angry, “he assured.

Finally, he highlighted the unity of the group, a large squad with a lot of internal competition. “We have a team of great people, they all go in the same direction. The one who does not play is happy for the others. I share a position with Favio Álvarez, we have a great relationship and he is always supporting me. That gives us happiness on a day-to-day basis,” he recounted.