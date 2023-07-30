Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich, together in Trelew to support the candidate Ignacio Torres

Two weeks after the PASOwhich faces them in the last stretch of the electoral fight, the presidential candidates of Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, will appear together again this Sunday in Chubut, accompanying the candidate for governor Ignacio Torres.

Torres was the one who confirmed the presence of both in Trelew, where they will await the results of the vote held this Sunday in the province, and defined the meeting as “A photo that shows the maturity of Together for Change”. This weekend, the pre-candidates met in La Rural, but practically did not speak, evidencing the tensions that are experienced in the inmate.

Both Bullrich and Rodríguez Larreta have been visiting the provinces to celebrate with their candidates in the photos of victory, like Larreta in Santa Fe, or accompany them in failure, as was the defeat of De Loredo last week in Córdoba.

In the presence of Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, De Loredo acknowledged defeat: “I made them come to fart”

The expectation of repeating hits like those in San Luis and San Juan, or victories like in the PASO de Chaco and Santa Fe is very strong within the game and therefore More than 30 people are expected to travel to Chubut this Sundayespecially from PRO, a space to which Torres belongs.

“I am with both of them, I am going to achieve that long-awaited photo together”Torres promised when he went to vote in Trelew, in relation to a possible photo with Larreta and Bullrich tonight, in the downtown bunker where the results will be awaited.

The candidate for governor promised: “I will achieve that long-awaited photo together”

Although Chubut represents less than 2% of the national census, its elections this Sunday are the last provincial suffrage before the Primary, Open and Mandatory elections (PASO) on August 13. Therefore, they will not indicate a significant trend for the nationals, but they will leave very weighty photos.

It is assumed that, as in the previous provincial elections, the running mates of each presidential candidate, Gerardo Morales and Luis Petri, will accompany them in Chubut, in addition to Milagros Maylin, Rodríguez Larreta’s partner. It is speculated that the radical leaders, such as Martín Lousteau, may be missing, although the Larretista minister Fernán Quirós would travel.

The elections in Chubut

This Sunday a little more than 470 mil Chubut citizens were empowered to elect the successor to Governor Mariano Arcioni, whose management ends with a negative image of 80%. The names bidding to succeed him are those of Ignacio Torres, from Together for Change, and Juan Pablo LuquePeronist candidate and current mayor of Comodoro Rivadavia, who broke away from the current management and even accused Arcioni of not being a Peronist.

According to inquiries made by telam to the campaign managers of the main political forces, it is estimated that citizen participation is above the 60%mainly marked by the storm that hit the province during the weekend.

Video: strong gusts of Patagonian wind overturned a truck in Chubut

However, the Juntos por el Cambio candidate denounced that “the provincial government did everything possible to discourage participation of the people” and considered that “the greatest act of rebellion is to come and vote.” At 11 in the morning, in Chubut barely 10% of the register had voted.

“There was an unfolding of elections, there were many maneuvers to discourage participation, but I am convinced that there will be a high participation beyond the climatic implications,” declared the candidate for governor.

“The message is clear. I know there is anger, but we cannot allow a dark precedent to be set where cheating wins over democracy. Today participation has to be high and all Chubutans have to show that we are going to be present” Torres insisted.

ML / ds

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

