The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, praised this Tuesday the actions of the Buenos Aires City Police during the attack suffered on Monday by the Buenos Aires Security Minister Sergio Berni by a group of bus drivers, and said that this force “saved” the official.

When presenting prevention measures this morning in the face of the increase in dengue cases in the metropolitan area, Rodríguez Larreta stated: “I value the work of the City Police, which saved Mr. Berni.”

“We ended up with eight police officers in the hospital, and a very violent situation was avoided and stopped,” Larreta said today, alluding to the attack suffered by Berni yesterday, when a group of bus drivers rebuked him after the murder of driver Daniel Barrientos in the Buenos Aires party of La Matanza.

Berni was attacked yesterday with fist blows and stone blows by a group of bus drivers who were protesting the murder of a colleague in La Matanza, a crime for which the Automobile Tramway Union (UTA) declared a strike that left public transportation without of passengers to large areas of the suburbs.

The murder of the bus driver Daniel Barrientos was perpetrated at 4:30 yesterday in the town of Virrey del Pino, where his vehicle was approached by two criminals, one of whom shot him in the chest, according to the first versions released by the police. and supported by witnesses.

In his statements today, Larreta said that he does not want to “engage in discussions between politicians” when asked about the statements made by Berni after the attack suffered, when he said -among other statements- that if the Buenos Aires Minister of Security called him Eugenio Burzaco was going to insult him.

“What is serious, what is dramatic is that we lost a life and there is a family destroyed, let’s not change the focus of the discussion,” Larreta asked.

Likewise, he criticized Berni by stating that “he says he is going to insult Burzaco; I ask that we roll up our sleeves and work, and see how we can better care for people.”

Likewise, he said that insecurity in the suburbs is “dramatic, a drama of the people” and countered that “in the City we have the lowest crimes in history, it is the safest City in all of Latin America.”

“Just as we improve security in the City, we are also going to improve it in the suburbs, working. It is not that Rambo comes and solves security, here you have to have a plan and keep it over time, “concluded Larreta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

