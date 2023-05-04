Rodríguez Larreta proposed 3 measures to lower inflation if it reaches La Rosada

The Buenos Aires head of government and presidential candidate, Horacio Rodriguez Larretaexposed the three economic axes in an eventual government for lower inflation.

Rodríguez Larreta affirmed that inflation will drop “as part of an economic plan” and listed: “First, by stopping spending more than we have. Second, stop broadcasting. Third, closing the door of the Central Bank. And that, hand in hand with increase in exports“.

This was announced by the presidential candidate in an act in the municipality of Estaban Echeverría with more than 30 referents from the first and third Buenos Aires electoral section. The meeting had as exhibitors, in addition to the City’s president, the deputy and candidate for governor of Buenos Aires Diego Santilli and the mayor of Tres de Febrero, Diego Valenzuela, who coordinates the legislator’s technical teams in his campaign.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “If I am elected president, I will end up with the mediation of social plans”

“For me it is a pride to work as a team with the next mayors of the Buenos Aires suburbs and the future governor of the province of Buenos Aires (PBA), who is Diego Santilli“, argued Rodríguez Larreta. .

In this sense, he added: “We have worked with Diego for more than 20 years and I know his experience and ability to work. He demonstrated great security management, creating a Police from scratch, fighting drug traffickers and criminals.”

“The people of Buenos Aires know him well, they welcomed him with open arms in each of the 135 municipalities, they elected him in 2021 and they will do it again this year. Transforming the province is possible with the commitment of more than 38 mayors and with a leadership like that of Colo”, closed Rodríguez Larreta.

The referents that participated were the candidates for municipal mayors, who represent 51.59 percent of the voters of the PBA, 18.82 percent of the national voters, and 43.22 percent of the votes that Santilli obtained in the last election. mid-term, in 2021.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta assured that in a dollarization “the dollar would go to $3000”

Larreta’s meeting with the CGT

Meanwhile, it transpired that last week Rodríguez Larreta held a meeting that was kept in reserve with CGT leaders. The meeting was at the headquarters of the Health union, which leads Hector Daer.

The head of government was accompanied by the economist Hernan Lacunza and the Undersecretary of Labor of the city of Buenos Aires, Ezekiel Jarvisand for the workers’ union they were Daer, Carlos Acuña, Andrés Rodríguez, José Luis Lingeri and Jorge Sola..

During the meeting, Rodríguez Larreta explained his idea of labour reform in case of arriving at the Casa Rosada and explained that the changes will be through the negotiation of collective agreements between employers and trade unionists.

