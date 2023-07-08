Rodríguez Larreta questioned Franco Rinaldi and spoke of Jorge Macri: “He disagrees”

The candidate for President of Together for Change, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, got into the controversy over the sayings of Franco Rinaldi, pre-candidate for deputy on Jorge Macri’s list. “I deeply disagree. They do not represent us,” he said in a radio interview after being reproduced the pejorative statements made by the aviation expert about Barrio 31 in the City of Buenos Aires.

Fully involved in the internship with Patricia Bullrich, the Buenos Aires head of government made his position known one day after the UCR of that district presented a letter to the Electoral Board to force the decline of Rinaldi’s candidacy as head of the “Let’s go for more” list, headed by the current Buenos Aires Minister of Government and cousin of former President Mauricio Macri.

The controversy within the Buenos Aires cambiemita label occurred after a series of statements made by Franco Rinaldi in his streaming program went viral and were branded as racist, homophobic and misogynistic by the political scientist, generating widespread repudiation in a large part of the arc political, social and media.

What Rodríguez Larreta said about Rinaldi’s sayings

“I’m strongly disagree With these sayings, I totally disagree. They do not represent usdoes not represent me and also, I am not just saying it, the work we have done to improve the lives of the people who live in all the vulnerable neighborhoods of the City, including 31, is historic, it had never been done,” Horacio pointed out. Rodríguez Larreta in the program very early saturday radio Mitre.

“But I repeat, I deeply disagree with all these sayings. I heard Jorge Macri also disagree, I say it, nobility obliges,” added the presidential candidate in an attempt to support who will compete from Together for Change for the leadership Buenos Aires in the primary elections of August 13.

When asked about the request to remove Rinaldi from Jorge Macri’s payroll, promoted by the candidate for national deputy of the Buenos Aires UCR, Mariela Coletta (the second on Rodríguez Larreta’s list), the head of government detached himself from the matter and noted: “He is not a City official. I do not agree with his statements, there is an Electoral Committee, I do not know what it is called, Electoral Council, which defines the lists”.

Finally, the Buenos Aires boss referred to the case of journalist Fernando Niembro, who was removed from a Mauricio Macri list in 2015 after the scandal over a money laundering complaint. “I don’t remember the situation well, I understand that there was a complaint. Here was a matter of what he said that I, I say again, deeply disagree, is very bad“, hill.

Jorge Macri supported Franco Rinaldi

In recent days, a video has emerged in which the political scientist who is a candidate for national deputy, Franco Rinaldi, makes a pejorative statement against gays and the poor. “Or do we kill the morochos or let them do what they want?” He says in the clipping of his program broadcast via streaming. Later he wonders: “What do I do with Villa 31? It is a complicated problem. flamethrower”.

In the midst of the intense campaign for the PASO, the statements of the first on the list of the pre-candidate for Buenos Aires head of government, Jorge Macri, generated widespread repudiation. Given this, Mauricio Macri’s cousin acknowledged that “without a doubt, he has changed the paradigm” of humor and that now they are “different times”. In this sense, he stated that does not and does not share “that kind of humor.”

However, he supported Rinaldi: “I also believe that his apologies are sincere. Today I spoke to him several times and I know that he is apologizing from the heart. There is a lesson in him. I keep that part.” Finally, he pointed out against Rinaldi’s request for removal, and pointed out that “there is a position of the UCR”, which does not want him to be “a candidate for Buenos Aires head of government” despite “meeting the requirements”. “There is a mechanism of sectors, I don’t know who they are, who prefer that people not choose,” he closed.

Rodríguez Larreta rejected Patricia Bullrich’s questions

Rodríguez Larreta rejected the questions of his rival in the internal opposition, Patricia Bullrich, and affirmed that “the firmness that counts is that of facts, not that of shouting.” “I am convinced that Argentina wants a change seriously, lasting, that is maintained over time, he wants action, facts, enough of fights, aggressions, that he who does not think like one is an enemy“said the head of the Buenos Aires government.

In radio statements, the PRO leader remarked that “the firmness that counts is that of facts, not that of shouting,” he said, adding: “I govern every day. To fight, for fireworks you need two and I don’t get into that.”

In this sense, the candidate for the Rivadavia Chair stressed that “in order to change people’s lives, it is necessary to build a solid majority that will approve in Congress a profound change in each of the issues and that will be maintained over time.” “Given the seriousness of the situation, having economic training is worth a lot, because the crisis is dramatic,” he added.

When asked about the dollar, the head of the Buenos Aires government stressed that “the trap must be removed,” although he warned about the consequences that removing it abruptly would bring. “If you do it the first day, the dollar goes to 5,000 pesos and poverty rises by 20%. You have to unify the exchange rate, but doing it the first day doesn’t exist,” he said.

After indicating that he does not enter into “survey speculation”, Rodríguez Larreta also referred to street closures, a recurring theme on the Buenos Aires agenda: “To reduce pickets, intermediaries must be removed from social plans: that is the solution”.

