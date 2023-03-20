A group of leaders and candidates from Rio Negro met this afternoon with the head of the Government of CABA and candidate for president, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The delegation was headed by the provincial legislator of Together for Change, Juan Martin, candidate for re-election from first place on the Cambia Río Negro sheet list for the April 16 elections.

That same day, 22 municipalities of Río Negro will vote and that is why Rodríguez Larreta sought that the mayoral candidates share experiences with members of the technical teams of the Buenos Aires government.

Among the different shared public policies, they talked about urban and transportation infrastructure, improvement of public spaces, social integration measures, among other programs.

In addition to the legislator Martín, the exchange participated Maria Laura Frei, candidate for provincial legislator; Diego de Turriscandidate for mayor of Villa Regina; Alexander Tiecandidate for mayor of Dina Huapi; Marilina Cardelli, candidate for mayor, and Matías Rodríguez, candidate for first councilor, both from San Antonio Oeste; and Sergio Bicharacandidate for mayor of Choele Choel.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





