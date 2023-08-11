Rodríguez Larreta supported the Police after the death of the protester

The Buenos Aires head of government and candidate for president of Together for Change, Horacio Rodriguez Larretasupported this Thursday, August 10, the actions of the City Police after the death of Facundo Molares amid the arrests made at the Obelisk as a result of the protests.

“Today in the framework of a demonstration with incidents, died after a decompensation Facundo Molares. I am sorry for his death and I extend my condolences to his family“, said Rodríguez Larreta on his social networks.

“I want to highlight and fully support the actions of the City Police that he acted with professionalism containing the acts of violence. In the City, the violence is the limit“, highlighted the head of Government, after he looked at the way of acting of the troops of the local force.

Facundo Molares Schoenfeld was arrested, decompensated and died

Molares, 47, died this afternoon after having decompensated at a time when he was detained and kept on the floor by police personnel in the vicinity of the Obelisk.

The City Government said that it was a cardiac arrest due to having risk factors, while the protesters who were at the protest They denounced that the police suffocated him.

Relatives and colleagues of Facundo Molares, at the door of the Ramos Mejía Hospital, where he arrived lifeless, transferred by SAME. Photo: Telam

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “Political speculations like the ones we are seeing are unacceptable”

“I also highlight the actions of SAME, which responded as usual, always taking care of the residents of the City,” Rodríguez Larreta continued.

More than two hours after confirming the death of Molares, the Buenos Aires president stated: “We Argentines need to live in peace. Political speculation like the one we are seeing is unacceptable. As I have been arguing for a long time, we have to leave violence, aggression and confrontation behind.”

“I am going to lead together with millions of Argentines that process of an Argentina in peace, where we can live calmly and without fear,” said the presidential candidate of Together for Change.

