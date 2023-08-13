Rodríguez Larreta: “With the vote, democracy is strengthened again”

The presidential candidate Horacio Rodriguez Larreta He approached this Sunday to cast his vote in the framework of the PASO 2023 Elections in which he competes with the former Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrichand called on Argentines to “participate” on this election day because “it is important that they express their voice today.”

The Buenos Aires head of government voted shortly after 10 in the morning in the law School from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) after sharing breakfast with journalists at the restaurant “María Luján” located at Avenida Victorica 511, in Tigre, a custom of Together for Change.

Larreta’s request: “Go vote”

In addition, there was no shortage of occasional soccer charges with the people, to which he responded by proudly showing his cell phone with the shield of Racingphotos were taken and at a press conference he reiterated his request to the participation of citizens in the elections.

“Everyone go vote, in peace and quiet. The output is voting. May God enlighten all Argentines to vote on this beautiful sunny day that has touched us,” said Rodríguez Larreta after placing his ballots in the polls.

Then, regarding the problems that arose in the first hours of voting in some Buenos Aires schools with the machines set up for electronic voting, he said: “Throughout the country it always happens that some ballot box takes a little longerbut they tell me that now everything is working very well”.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta at breakfast before approaching the polls.

On the other hand, He denied having communicated this weekend with Patricia Bullrichhis adversary in the internal opposition, who was not present at the traditional space breakfast either.

In any case, he clarified that in space they will be “always together, today, tomorrow and the day after”.

“I understand that there may be frustrations, but the way and the solution is voting, that is the solution that democracy gives us. Choose and vote for peace in Argentina,” concluded the candidate for president of Together for Change and insisted that the people participate in these Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primary elections.

