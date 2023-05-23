Rodríguez Larreta’s response to Alberto Fernández by Favaloro: “He went to hell”

The head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, responded today to President Alberto Fernández for linking him to the suicide of the doctor René Favaloro and maintained: “This association is a scoundrel and was invented by Kirchnerism several years after I had left PAMI».

news news–summary news–55-81″>

«The President went to hell. That association is a scoundrel and was invented by Kirchnerism several years after I had left PAMI. Favaloro is a hero. There are limits, you can’t do anything in politics,” complained the presidential candidate for Together for Change.

«It is a guachada, it makes you angry that they have no limits. Here you can say anything. Enough. I assumed in PAMI that it was a monument to Menem’s corruption. It was managed by Alderete and the guy ended up in prison for the complaints we made against him for how he managed it. We arrived at PAMI and there were zero papers,” he said in radio statements.

Alberto Fernandez I had said at noon: “Please, Let’s not hand over power to those who took 13% from retirees or those who managed PAMI when Favaloro committed suicide.

“We started an audit process to verify the debt that they were claiming from us and a few months after that process was underway, Favaloro, a hero for Argentina, died. It was a huge loss for our science,” added the mayor of Buenos Aires in his response to the head of state.

Rodríguez Larreta: “Work, progress and integration”

On the other hand, during the day Rodríguez Larreta highlighted the need to “bet on the generation of work, progress and integration”, since “it is the way to live better”. He made this statement during a visit to the new branch of a recently installed pharmacy chain in the Playón Chacarita neighborhood, within the framework of the Productive Integration Law enacted in 2022.

During the tour, along with Sergio Fajardo, former mayor of Medellín, and María Migliore, Minister of Human Development and Habitat, Rodríguez Larreta, spoke with neighbors who were hired by Farmacity for the opening of its first branch in that neighborhood. This company joins others already installed, such as Rapipago and RES, and others that are advancing to establish themselves in the area, such as Carrefour and RUS, it was reported.



