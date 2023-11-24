Rodrygo, Brazil player, accused racist messages after the match against Argentina

Rodrygo, forward for the Brazil national team, stated that he has been the subject of racist insults on social networks after the World Cup qualifying match played this week against Argentina.

“Racists are always there,” Rodrygo said in a message posted Thursday. “My social networks have been invaded by insults and all kinds of absurd comments. “They are there, so everyone can see them.”

The player added that many of the racist messages included photos and emoticons of monkeys and bananas.

“If we don’t do what they want, if we don’t behave the way they think we should, if we wear something that bothers them, if we don’t bow our heads when they attack us, if we occupy spaces that they think belong to them, the racists will take action. with his criminal behavior. Bad for them. We will not stop,” Rodrygo said.

The footballer attracted attention during Tuesday’s match, after an altercation with Lionel Messi and Rodrigo de Paul during the delay caused by fights between fans, police and security guards in the stands of the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The Albiceleste won the match 1-0. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo’s teammate at Real Madrid, was the target of racist insults in Spain last season, which generated a wave of support for the footballer.

