Roedelius / Hausswolff – II

Roedelius / Hausswolff – II

August 8, 2023

II: Six years after Northern lights Carl Michael von Hausswolff once again makes common cause with the congenial Hans-Joachim Roedelius – this time perhaps even harmonizing too smoothly.

Like the duo’s first album this new one follows the path where a dark ambient drone style reveals several epic landscapes and formulas.“ the package insert for II doesn’t promise too much, because the panorama that Hausswolff and Roedelius open up as proven masters of their craft in dark ambient is open II of course competent without end – it doesn’t do anything wrong per se.

As a practically continuous suite Two hearts dream, Under the Ocean and ossuaries included more or less a self-contained whole, awakening in drone with infinite patience, smuggling the vague intuition of electronic field recordings through a dystopian sci-fi wasteland, wafting like ghosts through the backdrop of a radiator cabinet of minimalism whose mystical presence is ever more all-encompassing becomes more physical and dense – a hallucinogenic trance.

However, apart from the chiseled, mutating facets, there is hardly any variance or noticeable impulses beyond the subversive depth effect, and the basic identity also dissolves to a good extent in the conventions of the genre. Keywords such as atmosphere, mood or head cinema are certainly successfully placed on a pedestal by the pictorial quality of the hatching, but only work to a limited extent on sound carriers, even if you fully engage with the gravitation.
As with so many drone works, it probably takes the physical live experience to appreciate the transcendental effect of the soundscapes of II to unfold.

