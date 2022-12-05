Listen to the audio version of the article

Roelmi Hpc (Health and Personal Care), an Italian company that produces ingredients for the cosmetic and nutraceutical market, expects to close 2022 with a turnover of 20 million euros, up 25% on the previous year. At the heart of the growth is the approach guided by innovation in green chemistry and the desire to build highly performing circular economy models, oriented towards the preservation of the environment, the safeguarding of biodiversity and the use of renewable sources.

During 2021, the equivalent of approximately 21,771 kg of CO2 was saved, with a 38% reduction in water consumption and the use of 509,897 kW of energy from renewable sources. Commitment 2030 is to halve the company’s CO2 emissions, with the goal of reaching net zero by 2050. The company applies a model of green economy and reuse of materials – such as the non-edible fractions of the agri-food chain – combined with technologies biotech.

Sustainability continues to be the main development asset, involving every single corporate aspect, thanks to the Nip – Nature Is People program, a real certificate of sustainable actions, which has brought Roelmi Hpc – which has about 900 customers in 44 countries and 54 employees with an average age of 37, of whom 60% are women – to be recognized as one of the 150 most sustainable Italian companies and to receive, also in 2022, recognitions, such as the Platinum rating awarded by EcoVadis – a platform that analyzes company activities aimed at sustainability; and the Best Managed Companies Award 2022, which Deloitte presents to companies that stand out for their strategy, skills and innovation, commitment and corporate culture, governance and performance, internationalization and sustainability.