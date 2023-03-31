



IT House News on March 31, ROG announced today that it has once again cooperated with the clothing brand ACRONYM to create a new ROG Magic X-ACRNM RMT02 laptop.

According to reports, the notebook combines functional style with hardware technology, equipped with 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor and NVIDIAGeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, supports 2-in-1 form conversion, the appearance and body materials have been reshaped, the strap design is easy to carry out, and the rubber bottom pad is easier to hold.

ROG said,Magic X-ACRNM RMT02 fuselage back is milled from custom 6063 aluminum alloy, Through 352 hours of progressive engraving, the surface of the fuselage and the bracket have customized patterns, and the anodizing process ensures the delicate touch and luster of the surface. The multi-functional strap combines functional style and practicality, and players can hold it or carry it with them.

The body is equipped with a 45° rubber bottom pad for easy grip. In addition, the keyboard of ROG Magic X-ACRNM RMT02 has also been redesigned by ACRONYM, and the contrasting color keycaps and new colors are more eye-catching.

The outer packing box of ROG Magic X-ACRNM RMT02 adopts an exclusive designed corrugated cardboard box. The notebook and adapter are protected by air column bags, which can be reused as computer bags later. At the same time, all random accessories have ACRONYM exclusive customized text and LOGO.

In addition, among the product accessories, the multi-functional strap is the distinctive and exclusive design of ROG Magic X-ACRNM RMT02. This strap can be carried by hand, cross-body, or portable by connecting to the four mounting points of RMT02. Creation equipment, allowing users to easily create with ASUS Pen.

The ASUS Pen comes as standard, supports 4096-level pressure-sensitive touch functions, and its appearance has been carefully designed. Its surface also has ACRONYM’s personalized line elements and text.

ROG Magic X-ACRNM RMT02 adopts a 2-in-1 design, and the magnetic keyboard can be disassembled independently, which can realize the conversion from a traditional laptop to a tablet. In notebook mode, players can use it as a normal office device, or it can be used with a multi-functional strap to use it in tablet mode without the keyboard.

In terms of configuration, ROG Magic X-ACRNM RMT02 is based on the high-performance two-in-one thin and light ROG Magic X 2023.Equipped with 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor, equipped with GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, support hot switching of dual-display and three-mode graphics cards. The ROG XG Mobile graphics card docking station interface is preset on the side of the fuselage to support stronger performance output. The 13.4-inch Nebula screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass, supports 4096-level pressure-sensitive touch, 2.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision. Glacier cooling architecture 2.0 enhanced version brings large-area vapor chamber and Violent Bear liquid metal heat conduction to provide support for the heat dissipation of the fuselage. The fuselage is equipped with Thunderbolt 4 interface and Wi-Fi 6E network, and supports 130W PD fast charging. The whole machine is about 1.3kg lighter and about 15.6mm thinner, making it easy to carry.

ROG Magic X-ACRNM RMT02 will be officially released on April 4th, and the i9-13900H 32G 1T RTX4070 configuration is priced at 17,999 yuan.

IT House learned that ACRONYM was established by Michaela Sachenbacher and Errolson Hugh in 1994. It is an independent design agency that focuses on the unity of functional clothing style and technology. Previously, it has conducted in-depth cooperation with NIKE and [email protected] In the 3A masterpiece “Death Stranding” led by Hideo Kojima, ACRONYM also appeared.



