The Urban Culture Tribe series of Roger Dubuis ushered in the third new work. This time, it cooperated with the well-known artist Hajime Sorayama to create a new joint watch “Roger Dubuis Excalibur Sorayama Monobalancier”. With the iconic Sexy Robot as the theme, the two parties use highly polished grade 5 titanium to create a 42mm case, and interpret the case and movement by echoing the curves of the Sexy Robot, creating a deeper visual effect. Sorayamaki’s reimagining also presents a hypnotic visual effect like Moiré’s ripples.

For this cooperation, Sorayama also mentioned in particular: “Excalibur Sorayama Monobalancier is a perfect fusion of each other, Roger Dubuis and my signature are clearly visible, I am very happy that we can bring such an expressive watch to real life. By pushing our limits, we have created unique Moirés and extraordinary masterpieces.” This watch is limited to 28 pieces and will be released first in Japan, so interested readers may wish to pay more attention.