Roger Federer and JW Anderson Collaborate to Create Stylish Tennis-Inspired Series for Uniqlo

Roger Federer and JW Anderson Join Forces to Create New Uniqlo Series

The highly anticipated collaboration between British fashion brand JW Anderson and tennis legend Roger Federer is set to launch a new series for Uniqlo. Combining Federer’s sports background and Anderson’s clothing design expertise, this partnership marks the first collaboration between the two.

Although this is their first joint venture, both Federer and Anderson have previously teamed up with Uniqlo. Roger Federer has been serving as the brand ambassador since 2018, while Jonathan Anderson started creating men’s and women’s collections with Uniqlo in 2017.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Federer stated, “I’ve always wanted to have a clothing line that combines tennis with everyday life. I’m lucky that Jonathan shares the same vision. He is talented, creative, and very down-to-earth. Together, we create a style that is rooted in classic tennis. It is a pleasure to work with him in stylish, comfortable clothing.”

Anderson also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “When I first came into contact with Roger, I was thrilled and inspired. Watching his game had a great influence on me. We thought about what LifeWear means to Roger’s fans, so we designed a classic look that can be played, a noble, and timeless series that can also be worn around town.”

The upcoming series, set to launch on August 28, will feature nine items including polo shirts, sweaters, shorts, parkas, and sports bags. Available in a variety of colors such as black, white, gray, and blue, the collection is crafted using Uniqlo’s Dry Ex material, ensuring both style and comfort.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of both Federer and Anderson can get their hands on the Roger Federer x JW Anderson Uniqlo series at Uniqlo stores and the brand’s official website. Prices for the collection will range from $39.90 to $89.90.

Stay tuned for further updates and don’t miss this exciting collaboration that seamlessly combines sports and fashion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

