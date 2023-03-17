Home Entertainment Roger Vivier presents the “Flower Invasion” limited-time concept exhibition The prelude to spring is elegant
On March 14, 2023, Roger Vivier’s “Flower Invasion” limited-time concept exhibition opened romantically at Taikoo Hui, Guangzhou. Go and explore the world of blossoms created by Roger Vivier.

This season’s limited-time concept exhibition is dedicated to celebrating the eternal and shining femininity, presenting the intoxicating spirit of Paris, creating a world full of rich colors and artistic craftsmanship, reflecting the changing innovation and life with vivid colors.

Roger Vivier

On the day of the event, brand spokesperson Ren Jialun wore Viv’ Go-Thick men’s loafers, paired with classic diamond buckle accessories, and experienced the magnificent French feelings among the flowers, interpreting the straightforward and modern style. Follow Ren Jialun’s perspective to explore the romantic fireworks in the garden, and deeply explore the infinite possibilities of elegance.

roger vivier

Roger Vivier

The brand’s best friend, He Chaolian, wore the new Roger Vivier 2023 spring and summer series to interpret the ultimate feminine elegance. Exquisite technical craftsmanship and conceptual creation.

roger vivier

Roger Vivier

The host Linda wore the new spring and summer series products, revisiting the French classics, exploring the modern personality, and experiencing the dreamy journey of spring together.

roger vivier

Roger Vivier

The limited-time concept exhibition “Flower Invasion” draws inspiration from La Masion Vivier’s theme fashion week, continues the French romance and reinterprets design classics, blends ingenuity, brilliance and modernity, and presents the realm of art one by one here. Feminine and slender bows, swaying satin flowers, eye-catching sparkling diamond ornaments…letting romantic reverie and color extension are the inspirational highlights of this concept exhibition. Masterful craftsmanship shapes the new Roger Vivier collection, highlighting the exquisite craftsmanship that the brand cherishes.

roger vivier

Roger Vivier

