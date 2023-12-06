Home » Roger Waters delivers powerful and emotional concert in Bogotá
Roger Waters delivers powerful and emotional concert in Bogotá

Roger Waters, co-founder of the band Pink Floyd, gave an emotional concert this Tuesday night, November 5, at the Coliseo Live (Medplus), located in western Bogotá. The British musician, also recognized for his political activism, took advantage of his show before the capital’s audience to greet the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, congratulate him on his management and also to advocate for the “Palestinian cause” after what is happening in Gaza with the war between Israel and Hamas.

Waters, who has generated all kinds of controversies due to his messages of anti-Semitism and his positions in favor of the Palestinians, joined a Colombian public that stood out for electing the current president of Colombia. In the middle of their musical presentation, different messages and images were projected such as: “Are we evil?” Four screens projected each of these messages with photographs and videos of former US presidents such as George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, whom he accused of being war criminals.

At the concert, all attendees had great energy thanks to the different interpretations of the artist; However, there was also a bit of nostalgia when another message reflecting on the war appeared on one of the screens: “When you lose someone you love, it serves to remind you that this is not a drill. “, when playing ‘Wish you were here’.

This concert was attended by different public figures and representatives of President Gustavo Petro, such as the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, who published on his X account: “To comfort the spirit I came to the Roger Waters concert. And here I am with goosebumps. What a moving thing.”

