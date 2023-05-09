Roger Waters sold out his show on November 21 and adds a second date in River

Roger Waters is such a legend that he needs no introduction. Since Pink Floyd’s founding in 1965, he has given us unique songs, daring to explore the limits of rock and leaving a legacy of strongly conceptual albums that always look squarely at the problems of yesterday and today. His fan base in Argentina is colossal: anyone who remembers his 9 nights at the River Stadium in 2012 – a record for this then – knows for sure. When he announced that he would return to the country as part of the Latin American leg of his farewell “This Is Not a Drill” tour, thousands of fans knew that tickets would sell out in the blink of an eye and at 10 in the morning. , when the pre-sale opened, they filled the platform. In a matter of just an hour and a half, all the pre-sale tickets were finished and the general sale began, which also sold out all the seats for his show at the Monumental, the stadium that houses the best memories of him in Argentina. So that no one is left out of this tour where the idol reviews his entire career, going through all the inevitable Pink Floyd, a new and last show is added on Thursday, November 22, also produced by DF Entertainment and presented by Flow.

With this news, Roger Waters once again marks the history of the show in Argentina. Until today, with his show on November 21 whose tickets flew, he had 12 shows at the River Plate stadium in his entire career (9 with The Wall live tour and 2 with The Dark Side of the Moon). He shared the podium as the artist with the most number of shows at the Monumental with the Rolling Stones… but Waters’ farewell promised to be a boom in Argentina, where he has one of the largest and most loyal fan bases in the world. With this new date that adds up, the total number of shows by the British becomes 13 shows in River, leaving him as the undisputed leader as the artist with the most Monumentals.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the farewell “This Is Not a Drill” tour had to wait for the pandemic to pass. Since mid-2022, it has been rocking stadiums in North America and Europe, with excellent reviews and a lot of impact in terms of the show’s content, which – true to the spirit that Roger Waters always had – works on different problems and challenges in today’s world through his music and a staging thought to the smallest detail. This is an unrepeatable opportunity to see this legend live who, at almost 80 years of age, offers a show at the crossroads of all his artistic stages, both with Pink Floyd and as a soloist, saying goodbye to his fans.