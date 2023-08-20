Röhren / Horsefly / Dizzroxx – Rock The Replugged – 04.08.2023, Replugged Wien – Live Review

Röhren / Horsefly / Dizzroxx – Rock The Replugged

Event: August 4th, 2023, Replugged Vienna

Origin: Austria

Ticket: 11€

Genre: Rock’n’Roll, Hard Rock, Blues Rock

On Friday, August 4th, 2023 it was time again. The stage of Replugged belonged to local bands who take advantage of the opportunities to play in front of an audience.

Three bands were on the program that evening, offering fans of the genres a varied program. The atmosphere was very familiar and intimate – the joy was palpable in the room.

We are here to disturb you

opened the evening tubes, a rock band from Lower Austria, who knew how to convince with their sound and their energy. Energetic and loud they performed their songs. Her joy in making music spread to the audience and sworn fans sang along enthusiastically. Not only the music, but also the authenticity of the musicians touched the audience – you could tell that the tubes not only love the music but also are friends having fun. The latter was the focus for them – they weren’t just here to bother us, but to bring fun, passion for the music and humorous lyrics. Their songs invite you to celebrate, put you in a good mood and the lyrics are memorable – a wonderful start to the evening.

Hard Rock und Blues Rock

The three-piece formation entered as the second band of the evening Dizzroxx the stage. A much calmer and blues-heavy gig followed, which invited to relax for a moment. Many of the hard rock and blues rock-heavy songs were inspired by the 1980s and 1990s. The singer sought interaction with the audience, which made the whole show that much more personal and intimate. The audience was immediately picked up from the first song.

Well-known covers and songs from our own production

have the evening Horsefly completed – Classic hard rock in its purest form. They opened their gig with a song they had composed themselves and enjoyed the time on stage. This was their first gig they were invited to – a big milestone. The singer interacted with the fans with a lot of humor and announced the songs in a deeply relaxed manner. Covers were also included in the set list – among other things, they performed songs by Pearl Jam. The fans loved it and danced! That night won Horsefly new fans to it.

The evening was an intimate and musically exciting experience. Both the location and the atmosphere were very good, the bands invited everyone to celebrate and dance.

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Chris Boltendahl’s Steelhammer – Reborn in Flames

Live Review – Rotor Seven Tour 23

Live Album Review – Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats – Slaughter On First Avenue

Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

