Forgotten Keys has updated ROLA-78 (formerly Compu-78) for Kontakt. It brings you the original sound of Roland’s old drum machine, the ROLAND CompuRhythm CR-78.

The ROLA-78 features carefully sampled variations layered and rotated in multiple velocities. Requires Kontakt 5.8.1 or higher to run, does not support Kontakt Player.

2.1.0 new features:

  • Changed the instrument name to ROLA-78.
  • Added “free-fills” random filling function.
  • Added mixer-controlled DAW automation.
  • Added the ability to change the order of mixer channels.
  • Added a switch to show/hide the current value when adjusting.
  • control.
  • Allows a start/stop switch to stop MIDI recording and playback.
  • Change the sound assignment for each sound.
  • Faster retriggers sound more realistic.
  • Change the range of the volume slider to mirror the Kontakt instrument.
  • Volume slider.
  • Various graphics and text have been improved.
  • Fixed speed not changing when host speed changes.

2.0.0:

  • Added a special switch for host synchronization control.
  • Added UI effect switch.
  • Added LED style volume meters on mixer channels.
  • Added solo switch on mixer channel.
  • Added swing function.
  • Allows the host to respond synchronously to the DAW transport controls.
  • Improvements and fixes to the MIDI file generator.
  • Various graphics improvements.
  • Moved info switch to sound tab.
  • Removed built-in help.

Priced at £16, official website:
https://www.lootaudio.com/category/kontakt-instruments/forgotten-keys/compu-78-kontakt-instrument

