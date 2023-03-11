5
Priced at £16, official website:
Forgotten Keys has updated ROLA-78 (formerly Compu-78) for Kontakt. It brings you the original sound of Roland’s old drum machine, the ROLAND CompuRhythm CR-78.
The ROLA-78 features carefully sampled variations layered and rotated in multiple velocities. Requires Kontakt 5.8.1 or higher to run, does not support Kontakt Player.
2.1.0 new features:
- Changed the instrument name to ROLA-78.
- Added “free-fills” random filling function.
- Added mixer-controlled DAW automation.
- Added the ability to change the order of mixer channels.
- Added a switch to show/hide the current value when adjusting.
- control.
- Allows a start/stop switch to stop MIDI recording and playback.
- Change the sound assignment for each sound.
- Faster retriggers sound more realistic.
- Change the range of the volume slider to mirror the Kontakt instrument.
- Volume slider.
- Various graphics and text have been improved.
- Fixed speed not changing when host speed changes.
2.0.0:
- Added a special switch for host synchronization control.
- Added UI effect switch.
- Added LED style volume meters on mixer channels.
- Added solo switch on mixer channel.
- Added swing function.
- Allows the host to respond synchronously to the DAW transport controls.
- Improvements and fixes to the MIDI file generator.
- Various graphics improvements.
- Moved info switch to sound tab.
- Removed built-in help.
https://www.lootaudio.com/category/kontakt-instruments/forgotten-keys/compu-78-kontakt-instrument
