Forgotten Keys has updated ROLA-78 (formerly Compu-78) for Kontakt. It brings you the original sound of Roland’s old drum machine, the ROLAND CompuRhythm CR-78.

The ROLA-78 features carefully sampled variations layered and rotated in multiple velocities. Requires Kontakt 5.8.1 or higher to run, does not support Kontakt Player.

2.1.0 new features:

Changed the instrument name to ROLA-78.

Added “free-fills” random filling function.

Added mixer-controlled DAW automation.

Added the ability to change the order of mixer channels.

Added a switch to show/hide the current value when adjusting.

control.

Allows a start/stop switch to stop MIDI recording and playback.

Change the sound assignment for each sound.

Faster retriggers sound more realistic.

Change the range of the volume slider to mirror the Kontakt instrument.

Volume slider.

Various graphics and text have been improved.

Fixed speed not changing when host speed changes.

2.0.0:

Added a special switch for host synchronization control.

Added UI effect switch.

Added LED style volume meters on mixer channels.

Added solo switch on mixer channel.

Added swing function.

Allows the host to respond synchronously to the DAW transport controls.

Improvements and fixes to the MIDI file generator.

Various graphics improvements.

Moved info switch to sound tab.

Removed built-in help.

Priced at £16, official website:

https://www.lootaudio.com/category/kontakt-instruments/forgotten-keys/compu-78-kontakt-instrument