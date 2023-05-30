Rolando Figueroa’s transition commission will focus on the “financial picture” of Neuquén

The main representative of the government elected for the transition process in Neuquén, Juan Luis “Pepe” Oussetaffirmed today that Rolando Figueroa’s team will put focus “on the picture of financial situation of the province”. He announced that in the coming days they will have a private meeting with authorities from the Ministry of Economy and that in the next 20 days There will already be a preliminary report by the government in office on the state of public administration.

In dialogue with «Let’s start» by BLACK RIVER RADIOFigueroa’s trusted man explained that in the first part of yesterday’s meeting the governor-elect and the governor-in-office participated “who raised the objectives and lines of work, with very good predisposition on the part of the government”. “Officials have also expressed their willingness to provide the information that we were requesting,” she said.

After this exchange, he said that the second part of the meeting continued with the members of both commissions, who continued working “on specific points and some reports that we are interested in deepening.”

“The financial situation is the central axis in these transition situations, we are also interested in deepening human resources,” said Ousset, who announced that this week they will have a meeting with authorities from the Ministry of Economy led by Guillermo Pons.

“We are going to focus on the table of financial situation of the province and also to be attentive to the question of human resources that it is a subject that seems to us more than transcendent, “he insisted.

The ISSN deficit

Regarding what Governor Omar Gutiérrez raised yesterday with the press about the ISSN deficit situation and the request for assistance from Anses, Ousset clarified that “There are issues that are strictly the responsibility of the governor-elect and the governor-in-charge that have to do with structural or strategy issues that exceed the commission, which is technical-administrative.

“We are following this project closely, we will see how the possibility of making this articulation evolves,” he said about the proposal that is being debated in the Legislature to use part of the anticyclical fund to pay for provincial retirements.

Ousset pointed out that In 20 days the commission of the current government would deliver a preliminary report “and then, at the end of the month, a first report to consider what type of additional documentation we request.”

Listen to Juan Luis “Pepé” Ousset in “Arranquemos” by RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

