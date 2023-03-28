The global watch feast Watches & Wonders 2023 is officially here, and Rolex, which has attracted the most attention, also announced its new works of the year as scheduled. This time, it brings Cosmograph Daytona, Perpetual 1908, Yacht‑Master 42, Sky-Dweller, GMT-Master II, Explorer 40, Oyster Perpetual, Several new works such as Day-Date 36, the following will give you a general introduction one by one, and reports from other watch factories participating in Watches & Wonders 2023 will be brought later, watch fans may wish to pay more attention.

Cosmograph Daytona

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Cosmograph Daytona, Rolex has reinterpreted the entire collection, reworking the case, dial and movement with high precision. The visible hour markers and the bezel of the chronograph counters have been resized and redesigned to give the surface a fresh and contemporary look; The metal edge of the case is the same material, while the 950 platinum model has an ice blue surface. Its rotor is made of 18K gold and can be seen through the transparent case back of the sapphire crystal. This design first appeared in the Oyster Perpetual series. . The power part is equipped with Rolex’s new 4131 movement, which was developed based on the 4130 movement and was successfully improved in 2023.

Perpetual 1908

The new Perpetual 1908 is inspired by the Oyster Perpetual watch launched in 1931. The name “1908” also symbolizes the official registration of the Rolex trademark in Switzerland. The design combines 3, 9, 12 numeral marks on the surface and a small second hand at 6 o’clock, combining the style of the old 1931 Oyster Perpetual watch with a modern atmosphere. The slim 39mm case is made of 18K gold or 18K white gold Cast, the exquisite movement can be admired through the transparent case back.

The watch factory also specially developed the 7140 movement for this series of models. This new self-winding movement is equipped with two central hands and a small second hand at 6 o’clock. This slim movement independently developed and manufactured by Rolex , has applied for 5 patents, equipped with Syloxi silicon balance spring, Chronergy escapement system and Paraflex shock absorber, with a power reserve of about 66 hours, and has the top timing performance within plus or minus 2 seconds per day.

Yacht‑Master 42

Forged from RLX titanium, the new Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 42 is Rolex’s second RLX titanium watch after the Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge. RLX titanium is complex to manufacture and requires a special production process. It has the properties of lightness, mechanical strength and corrosion resistance. This metal is used in the case and strap. Compared with the same type of steel watch, its The weight has been reduced by nearly one-third. Finally, the crown shoulder guard, the top edge of the lugs, the case and the strap are processed with fine techniques such as polishing, highlighting and frosting, showing subtle texture and light.

Sky-Dweller

The elegant watch series Sky-Dweller equipped with dual time zone display and annual calendar function has always been the favorite choice of global travellers, but this time the Sky-Dweller is replaced with different aesthetic decorations and equipped with a new movement. The first is the return of 18K white gold, and for the first time it is equipped with an Oysterflex strap, which combines an Oyster buckle and Glidelock extension system for extra comfort when wearing; The model comes in a unique and elegant turquoise hue and is paired with an Oyster strap.

The new Sky-Dweller is powered by Caliber 9002, one of the most complex movement designs ever designed by Rolex engineers, based on the Caliber 9001 that has powered the watch since its launch in 2012. The 9002-type movement can display hours, minutes, seconds, date and month, with a 24-hour time zone, and brings together Chronergy escapement system, Paraflex cushioning device and a new automatic rotor with improved ball bearings. technology.

GMT-Master II

The left-handed GMT-Master II was launched last year and made a big splash. This time, it released two new models, 18K gold and gold steel. In addition to matching gray and black two-color Cerachrom ceramic bezel, the new GMT-Master II The hands and hour markers are all made of 18K gold, which contrasts sharply with the black lacquered surface, and finally equipped with the classic Jubilee strap, whether it is 18K gold or gold steel, it is impressive.

Explorer 40

The Explorer series ushered in a new 40mm size in 2023. The new Explorer 40 is made of Rolex’s proprietary alloy Oystersteel. The middle case is cast from a solid piece of Oystersteel. Screwed tightly to the case, the mirror is made of anti-reflective sapphire crystal that is not easy to scratch. Then the surface is under the night, equipped with a Chromalight luminous display, which is clear and easy to read in any environment, can emit a lasting blue light in the dark, and presents a particularly conspicuous bright white in daylight.

Oyster Perpetual

Oyster Perpetual 31, 36 and 41 models are all ushering in a new surface style decorated with multicolored bubbles, which are launched in 2020 in candy pink, turquoise blue, yellow, coral and green. 5 shades of lacquer finish. The power part Oyster Perpetual 31 is equipped with 2232 movement, and Oyster Perpetual 36 and 41 are both equipped with 3230 movement. These two movements will be launched in 2020.

Day-Date 36



The surface of the new Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 is forged with decorative gemstones such as green aventurine, carnelian and turquoise, embellished with 18K eternal rose gold, yellow gold and white gold respectively. Charming style. These 3 new works can also be said to be a demonstration of Rolex surface production and gem inlay technology. The outer ring is inlaid with 52 natural diamonds of the highest quality, and the hour markers are also embellished with diamonds like Roman numerals VI and IX.

The next appearance is also Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36. With ingenious creativity, the window at 12 o’clock displays inspiring English words, and the window at 3 o’clock The window at the clock position has an exclusive emoji, and the surface is filled with enamel to create a fun pattern inspired by the puzzle. Finally, 10 square sapphire hour markers reflect six different shades.