ROME – The Toyota group is still expanding its presence in the world of sport. With its Toyota, Lexus and Kinto brands, the Japanese giant is a new main global partner of AS Roma football. Following the new partnership, the group will make available to the Giallorossi company a fleet of electrified cars, Toyota and Lexus, and a full range of mobility services thanks to its Kinto brand, the new AS Roma mobility services provider. The three-year agreement therefore provides that starting from the football season that has just begun, Toyota will provide AS Roma with a complete package of products and services capable of responding to the needs of a constantly evolving, more sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility.

In the fully electrified fleet there will be some of the most representative models of the group such as Lexus RX, the iconic progenitor of the premium SUV category, Toyota Rav4, currently the best-selling SUV in the world, and C-HR, the first Toyota urban crossover. Through the products and services offered by the Kinto brand, the Japanese giant will complete the mobility offer in favor of AS Roma with solutions ranging from rental to car sharing, from car pooling to the “Kinto Go” platform, the integrated mobility app multimodal to plan daily journeys (public transport, train, micro-mobility, parking).

“Being alongside AS Roma this year is a further demonstration of Toyota’s commitment in the world of sport and collaboration with companies oriented towards sustainable mobility – underlined Luigi Ksawery Luca ‘, CEO of Toyota Motor Italia – It is a partnership that is part of our activation plan which considers sport as a virtuous vector of principles and values ​​for the creation of a sustainable, safe and inclusive society. It is a great privilege for us to be able to make our electrified fleet and our mobility services available to AS Roma, certain that this partnership will contribute to spreading our principles of sustainability and respect for the environment more ”.

“Playing the game of sustainable mobility alongside a club as prestigious as AS Roma confirms the successful bond that Kinto is having with the world of sport – added Mauro Caruccio, CEO of Toyota Financial Services and chairman & CEO of Kinto Italia – With pleasure we are starting the partnership with a club that has already demonstrated that it can face important challenges even off the football field with valuable initiatives for the benefit of the community. We are sure that together we will be able to develop other activities because Kinto’s commitment is to guarantee everyone the widest freedom of movement through a rich range of simple, inclusive and sustainable mobility solutions ”.

Starting from 22 August, on the occasion of the first home match of the Serie A championship, thanks to the partnership agreement just signed, the Toyota brand will be present on the training kit of the first team as well as on all the AS Roma teams, men and women. feminine. “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Toyota to the Giallorossi family – said Pietro Berardi, corporate chief executive officer of AS Roma – It is a meeting that allows us to face the next challenges, on and off the pitch, together with a partner with whom we share not only values ​​and principles linked to sport and sustainability, but also the determination to always offer the best to those who place their trust in our brands “.

The new collaboration with AS Roma is in line with Toyota’s vision and confirms the Group’s commitment to ensuring the widest possible freedom of movement by contributing to the improvement of society and people’s living conditions, in harmony with the environment. (maurilio rigo)